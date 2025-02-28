Ramadan 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes Facebook/ WhatsApp status and SMS to share on this day

Ramadan 2025 is a time for fasting, prayer, and reflection. As the holy month begins, share heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings with loved ones through WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS.

Ramadan, the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, is dedicated to fasting, prayer, and deep spiritual reflection. It is a period of self-discipline, charity, and seeking closeness to Allah. Muslims worldwide observe this sacred month by fasting from dawn to sunset and engaging in acts of kindness and devotion. As Ramadan 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect time to send heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings to friends and family.



Ramadan 2025 Wishes & Greetings Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring you peace, prosperity, and endless blessings.

Wishing you a Ramadan filled with joy, health, and spiritual growth. Ramadan Kareem!

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home with happiness and your heart with faith. Happy Ramadan!

Let this Ramadan be a time of renewal and reflection. May your prayers be answered and your fasts accepted. Ramadan Mubarak!

May this holy month bring you closer to Allah and bless you with patience and strength. Ramadan Kareem!

Messages to Share on WhatsApp & Facebook "Ramadan is the time to purify the soul and seek forgiveness. May this month bring peace, happiness, and love into your life. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"As we fast and pray this Ramadan, may our hearts be filled with kindness, and our souls be enlightened. Wishing you and your family a blessed month!"

"May Allah’s blessings shine upon you and your loved ones. May He guide you towards success and eternal happiness Happy Ramadan!"

"Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food, but about cleansing the heart and soul. May this month be full of spiritual rewards for you!"

"Wishing you strength for your fast, patience for your prayers, and blessings for your good deeds. Ramadan Kareem!"

Short SMS & Status Updates "Fasting is not just about food, it’s about cleansing the soul. Ramadan Mubarak!"

"May this Ramadan shower endless blessings upon you and your family. Stay blessed!"

"A time for reflection, devotion, and unity. May this Ramadan bring peace to all. Happy Ramadan!"

"The month of mercy and forgiveness is here. May your prayers be answered. Ramadan Kareem!"

"Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with kindness, gratitude, and faith. Wishing you a blessed month!"

Latest Videos