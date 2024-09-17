Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: 5 exquisite places to explore, including Ajmer; check out photos [PICTURES]

    Beautiful places to visit in Rajasthan: Located about 140 km from Jaipur, Ajmer is a pilgrimage city. By visiting Ajmer, you can see the glimpse of Indian culture as well as different religions and communities of India. Know which places you must explore while visiting Rajasthan

    First Published Sep 17, 2024

    Beautiful Udaipur of Rajasthan

    You will never forget the balconies of City Palace in Udaipur. Looking at the city from the domes and high palaces, the mind does not seem to fill up. You will feel like a king seeing the colorful windows of the City Palace and the views of the palace

    Jungle Safari in Ranthambore

    You can enjoy jungle safari in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Here you will find a great national park. Along with this, you can also explore the Ranthambore Fort here. The beautiful lake here will make your heart happy

    Brahma Temple in Pushkar

    If you have not yet visited the temple of Lord Brahma, then definitely visit Ajmer. Along with the Jagatpita Brahma temple in Pushkar, you can also see the beautiful view of the Foy Sagar Lake. From here you will get to see heart-touching views of the Aravalli hills

    Moinuddin Chishti's tomb in Ajmer

    Ajmer has the tomb of Moinuddin Chishti, where people come from different parts of the country. The special thing about this dargah is that people of all religions come here to pay obeisance. When people's wishes are fulfilled, they also offer chadar here with a happy heart. You must come to this dargah in Ajmer and ask for a vow
     

