Puri's sacred Jagannath Temple to the architectural marvel of Konark's Sun Temple, Odisha offers a diverse experience. Explore Bhubaneswar's ancient temples, Chilika Lake's biodiversity, Simlipal National Park's wildlife, and Dhauli's historical significance. Immerse in the rich culture and natural beauty of these seven must-visit places in Odisha

Puri to Konark: 7 must-visit places in Odisha

Puri's sacred Jagannath Temple to the architectural marvel of Konark's Sun Temple, Odisha offers a diverse experience. Explore Bhubaneswar's ancient temples, Chilika Lake's biodiversity, Simlipal National Park's wildlife, and Dhauli's historical significance. Immerse in the rich culture and natural beauty of these seven must-visit places in Odisha

Puri

Known for the famous Jagannath Temple, Puri is a sacred city for Hindus. The Jagannath Temple is a major pilgrimage destination and hosts the Rath Yatra, an annual chariot festival. Puri also boasts beautiful beaches and the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Bhubaneswar

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar is known as the "Temple City of India" due to its numerous ancient temples. Some notable ones include Lingaraj Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, and Rajarani Temple. The city also has modern attractions, parks, and museums

Konark

Famous for the Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Konark is a town on the Bay of Bengal known for its architectural marvel. The temple is designed in the shape of a colossal chariot with intricate carvings depicting scenes from mythology

Chilika Lake

One of the largest coastal lagoons in the world, Chilika Lake is a haven for migratory birds and a hotspot for biodiversity. You can take boat rides to explore the lake and visit the Nalabana Island, a bird sanctuary within the lake

Simlipal National Park

Located in Mayurbhanj district, Simlipal National Park is a biodiversity hotspot and a tiger reserve. The park is home to diverse flora and fauna, including Bengal tigers, elephants, and numerous species of birds

Dhauli

Known for its historical and religious significance, Dhauli is the site where the Kalinga War took place. It is also the place where Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism after witnessing the devastation of the war. The Dhauli Shanti Stupa is a major attraction, and the site offers scenic views of the Daya River