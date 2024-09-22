Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pumpkin seeds to Amla: 5 superfoods that help control thyroid

    Certain foods can be beneficial for thyroid health. Learn about the top 5 superfoods that can help control thyroid and improve overall well-being. 

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Diabetes as well as thyroid have become a common problem these days. This disease is more common in women than men. Thyroid can occur at any age. But this disease causes many health problems in the body. Doctors say that this disease is mainly caused by an unhealthy lifestyle. People with this disease should take regular medication as well as good nutrition. Also, improve your lifestyle. 

    article_image2

    Food is very much needed to provide energy and nutrition to our body to recover from any problem. If you include some such food items in your regular diet, you can reduce thyroid. Let's know about some foods that control thyroid. 

    article_image3

    Raw coconut is good for thyroid patients. It helps a lot in controlling thyroid. For this you can include raw coconut in your diet in any way. It can be eaten raw or in many forms like chutney or laddu. Eating raw coconut keeps your metabolism in order. The body is also healthy. 

    article_image4

    Amla is rich in Vitamin -C. This amla is very beneficial for thyroid patients. Eat amla powder mixed with honey in the morning to control thyroid. Or take amla powder in lukewarm water and drink it. Eating amla keeps the thyroid gland under control. 

    article_image5

    Apples keep us away from many diseases. Regular consumption of apples, which are rich in fiber content and pectin, detoxifies the body well. It also helps in controlling thyroid problems.

    article_image6

    Eating one egg daily will keep your health in check. Eggs are rich in tryptophan and tyrosine. These help a lot in keeping the heart healthy. Eating eggs daily reduces the risk of cancer. Eggs are rich in nutrients like protein, omega 3 fatty acids, selenium, anti-oxidants, iodine. These keep your entire body healthy. 

    article_image7

    Pumpkin seeds are very beneficial for thyroid patients. Eating pumpkin seeds daily keeps thyroid under control. This is because pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc. It helps in proper production of thyroid hormones. 

