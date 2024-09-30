Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prevent your aadhar and PAN card data from getting leaked with THESE simple ways!

    The Indian government prioritizes the security of PAN and Aadhaar cards. However, data breaches still occur. Let's explore how to prevent them.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Tax Saving Investments To Aadhaar-Pan Linking

    Aadhaar and PAN are crucial documents in India, serving as proof of identity and address. They play a vital role in various aspects, from banking transactions to accessing government benefits. These cards contain personal information such as name, age, address, and contact number. Therefore, the Indian government prioritizes the security of citizens' PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. However, there are occasional reports of Aadhaar and PAN card data leaks.

    article_image2

    Aadhaar -pan card linking

    Recently, the central government has taken notice of certain websites publishing Aadhaar card and PAN card details and has taken action against them. Two websites, Indian Aerospace and Engineering and The Star Kids, were recently found to have leaked the Aadhaar data of the public. The Indian Aerospace and Engineering website had been leaking personal information of many people until September 26th. The Star Kids website exposed the Aadhaar details of children.

    article_image3

    Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended

    This data leak came to light through social media. The Aadhaar Authority and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) jointly investigated the incident and confirmed the data leak. Accordingly, both websites were blocked.

    article_image4

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a statement regarding data security. It states, "The government is committed to providing an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet. It has come to our notice that some websites are exposing sensitive information such as Aadhaar and PAN details of citizens. We have taken this matter seriously and have blocked them. We give utmost priority to the protection of citizens' personal information."

    article_image5

    The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) investigated the websites that leaked Aadhaar and PAN details. The investigation identified security vulnerabilities in Aadhaar and PAN cards and recommended remedial actions.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore 9 colors and their meaningful significance

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance NTI

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance

    Drink Wisely: Learn about six cancer risks linked to alcohol consumption NTI

    Drink Wisely: Learn about six cancer risks linked to alcohol consumption

    Identifying Chinese vs. Indian Garlic: Tips for smart shopping NTI

    Identifying Chinese vs. Indian Garlic: Tips for smart shopping

    Check your daily horoscope: September 30, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 30, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 5 daysRBA

    Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for next 5 days

    Devara to Stree 2: Indian films with highest opening day in 2024 RKK

    Devara to Stree 2: Indian films with highest opening day in 2024

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's first appearance post fatherhood RTM

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh’s first appearance post fatherhood

    football France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement scr

    France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement

    Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require RKK

    Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon