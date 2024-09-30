Prevent your aadhar and PAN card data from getting leaked with THESE simple ways!

The Indian government prioritizes the security of PAN and Aadhaar cards. However, data breaches still occur. Let's explore how to prevent them.

Aadhaar and PAN are crucial documents in India, serving as proof of identity and address. They play a vital role in various aspects, from banking transactions to accessing government benefits. These cards contain personal information such as name, age, address, and contact number. Therefore, the Indian government prioritizes the security of citizens' PAN cards and Aadhaar cards. However, there are occasional reports of Aadhaar and PAN card data leaks.

Recently, the central government has taken notice of certain websites publishing Aadhaar card and PAN card details and has taken action against them. Two websites, Indian Aerospace and Engineering and The Star Kids, were recently found to have leaked the Aadhaar data of the public. The Indian Aerospace and Engineering website had been leaking personal information of many people until September 26th. The Star Kids website exposed the Aadhaar details of children.

This data leak came to light through social media. The Aadhaar Authority and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) jointly investigated the incident and confirmed the data leak. Accordingly, both websites were blocked.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a statement regarding data security. It states, "The government is committed to providing an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet. It has come to our notice that some websites are exposing sensitive information such as Aadhaar and PAN details of citizens. We have taken this matter seriously and have blocked them. We give utmost priority to the protection of citizens' personal information."

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) investigated the websites that leaked Aadhaar and PAN details. The investigation identified security vulnerabilities in Aadhaar and PAN cards and recommended remedial actions.

