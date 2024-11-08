Poori Recipe: How to make Perfect Puffy and Soft puri

Do your puris often turn out tough and hard? Learn how to make soft and fluffy puris with these simple tips. This guide will help you achieve perfectly textured puris every time.

Many people enjoy puris not just on special occasions, but weekly. Puris are delicious and loved by all. However, achieving soft, hotel-style puris can be challenging. Follow these tips to make perfectly soft puris. The key is kneading the dough correctly, ensuring it's firm, and frying at the right temperature. This will keep your puris soft for hours. Two key ingredients are essential for soft puris.

Yogurt Adding yogurt to the puri dough helps create hotel-style puris. Yogurt softens the dough and enhances the flavor. Its acidity and moisture keep the dough hydrated and separate the gluten. The acid also tenderizes the proteins, resulting in softer puris. Yogurt effectively prevents the puris from becoming hard, though it might reduce crispiness slightly.

How to add yogurt to the dough? Mix two tablespoons of yogurt per cup of puri flour. Let it rest for the yogurt to work its magic, making the dough flexible. Semolina Adding semolina also helps create soft puris that puff up nicely. Semolina retains moisture, preventing the puris from absorbing excess oil. It adds a slight crispness to the exterior while keeping the inside soft. How to add semolina to the dough? Add 1-2 tablespoons of fine semolina per cup of puri flour. Mix well, add water, and let it rest.

Tips for Soft Puris Cover the dough and let it rest for 10-15 minutes for gluten development and semolina absorption. Use lukewarm water instead of cold water for better moisture retention. Avoid kneading the dough too soft or too hard. Fry the puris in hot oil at medium heat to prevent them from becoming oily or unevenly cooked.

How to keep puris soft for hours? After frying, place the puris on a tissue-lined plate and cover with a clean cloth to trap steam and prevent them from hardening. If transporting, use a hot box to retain warmth and moisture. Avoid stacking too many puris to prevent them from becoming soggy.

