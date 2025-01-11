Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments

Pongal 2025 Kolam Designs : Discover beautiful Kolam designs for apartment dwellers

Apartment Pongal 2025 Kolam designs

Thai Pongal is a traditional Tamil festival. This year, Thai Pongal falls on Tuesday, January 14th. Pongal is celebrated grandly throughout Tamil Nadu. As Pongal is a harvest festival, people celebrate it with great joy to thank the Sun God for a good harvest

People are preparing for the festival with great enthusiasm. Many will clean and whitewash their homes, decorate them with mango leaf garlands, and plan their Kolam designs in advance. Choosing the right Kolam design to beautify their entrance is a major concern for women. If you live in an apartment, here are some Kolam designs to decorate your entrance

Peacock Kolam design

Peacock Kolam: This eye-catching Kolam is easy to create. Use your favorite colored powders to decorate your entrance

Dot Kolam design

Dot Kolam: Dot Kolams are easy for everyone. Place dots according to your desired design and make them look pretty

Modern Kolam design

Modern Kolam: If you prefer a simple yet modern Kolam, choose this design. Decorate your entrance with your preferred colored powders

Rose Kolam design

Rose Kolam: Create this Kolam with rice flour, fill it with colored powders, and decorate with rose petals for a beautiful look

