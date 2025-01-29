PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner flaunts Schiaparelli Gown at Paris Couture Week

Kendall Jenner stole the show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, dazzling in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown with dramatic details and a romantic flair.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Kendall Jenner understands how to dominate the runway. The 29-year-old supermodel opened Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 on the Schiaparelli catwalk, grabbing attention in a breathtaking sculptural beige gown.

article_image2

The dress had dramatic projecting hips, floral-printed fabric on the breast and hem, a corset design, and an enormous bow, which contributed to its ethereal appeal. Jenner finished the look with a sleek hairstyle and gentle, romantic makeup, allowing the gown to shine.

article_image3

Kendall expressed her joy on Instagram, writing, "dress of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry." You outdid yourselves. The entire concert stole my breath away. Thank you for hosting me. "I'll never forget that.

article_image4

The front row was crowded with celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Regina King, Lynda Carter, and Carla Bruni. However, none of Kendall's prominent family members were seen at the concert. Kylie Jenner, her younger sister, who has already attended Paris Haute Couture Week with daughter Stormi, may yet accompany her. 

article_image5

Kendall has smoothly shifted from snow to couture, following a winter holiday in Aspen with Kylie and Hailey Bieber, where she wore statement jackets such as a vintage Balenciaga fox fur and an archival Gucci by Tom Ford design. With Paris as her stage, we're excited to see what looks she offers next. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism RBA

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own NTI

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how snt

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance NTI

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance

Dreaming of Korean skin glow? Discover how rice water can help NTI

Dreaming of Korean skin glow? Discover how rice water can help

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon