PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner flaunts Schiaparelli Gown at Paris Couture Week

Kendall Jenner stole the show at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, dazzling in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown with dramatic details and a romantic flair.

Kendall Jenner understands how to dominate the runway. The 29-year-old supermodel opened Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 on the Schiaparelli catwalk, grabbing attention in a breathtaking sculptural beige gown.

The dress had dramatic projecting hips, floral-printed fabric on the breast and hem, a corset design, and an enormous bow, which contributed to its ethereal appeal. Jenner finished the look with a sleek hairstyle and gentle, romantic makeup, allowing the gown to shine.

Kendall expressed her joy on Instagram, writing, "dress of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry." You outdid yourselves. The entire concert stole my breath away. Thank you for hosting me. "I'll never forget that.

The front row was crowded with celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Regina King, Lynda Carter, and Carla Bruni. However, none of Kendall's prominent family members were seen at the concert. Kylie Jenner, her younger sister, who has already attended Paris Haute Couture Week with daughter Stormi, may yet accompany her.

Kendall has smoothly shifted from snow to couture, following a winter holiday in Aspen with Kylie and Hailey Bieber, where she wore statement jackets such as a vintage Balenciaga fox fur and an archival Gucci by Tom Ford design. With Paris as her stage, we're excited to see what looks she offers next.

