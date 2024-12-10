Parot Valley to Kausani: 5 Scenic spots you must visit before year ends

 From the scenic beauty of Khajjiar to the serene vibes of Kausani, explore five stunning destinations to visit before the year ends, offering mountains, meadows, adventure, and tranquility.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Known as "India's Little Switzerland," Khajjiar is a beautiful hill station nestled between dense forests and expansive meadows. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including horse riding, hiking, and paragliding. The picturesque landscape, with views of snow-capped peaks, offers a perfect escape into nature’s beauty.

 

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Often referred to as the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang Valley is famous for its vibrant alpine flowers, snow-covered peaks, and natural hot springs. Located in the north of Sikkim, this serene destination offers visitors a peaceful retreat amidst beautiful surroundings, perfect for trekking and exploring nature's wonders.

 

 

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Kausani, a hidden gem in the Kumaon region, offers some of the most breathtaking panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Panchachuli. This quaint hill station is a haven for nature lovers and photographers, offering a peaceful atmosphere perfect for relaxation and solitude.

 

 

Parot Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Parot Valley, a picturesque destination in Himachal Pradesh, offers a Swiss-like charm with its majestic mountains, lush pine forests, and pristine rivers. The valley is perfect for outdoor activities like fishing, trekking, and adventure sports, making it an ideal place to unwind while immersing in nature’s serenity.

 

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is often compared to Switzerland due to its cool climate, verdant landscapes, and aromatic coffee plantations. Famous for its rich culture, coffee estates, and spice gardens, Coorg provides visitors with opportunities to explore waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and indulge in local delicacies, making it a popular getaway.

