Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects

Who should not eat papaya? Let's learn about some of the side effects of eating papaya.

Papaya is very good for health. There is no doubt about that. It not only offers many health benefits but also reduces many health problems. It is often advised to eat papaya to get relief from stomach problems. But, did you know that this fruit can be harmful to some people? Who should not eat this fruit? Let's learn about some of the side effects of eating papaya.



People with low blood sugar It is advised to eat papaya to lower blood sugar levels. But if you have low blood sugar levels, you should avoid eating papaya. Eating papaya by people with low blood sugar levels can increase their heart rate.

Harmful if you have kidney stones If you have kidney stones, you should avoid eating papaya. Eating papaya can make kidney stones bigger. That's why eating papaya is forbidden for people with stones. Papaya can cause allergic reactions If you have any allergies, do not include papaya in your diet. The enzyme chitinase found in papaya can be harmful to your health. This enzyme can cause difficulty in breathing or coughing.

Pregnant women should be careful Pregnant women should not eat papaya. The latex in papaya can cause pregnancy problems. If you also don't want to face such problems, include papaya in your diet carefully.

Latest Videos