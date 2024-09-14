Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Overpacking? Indian Railways luggage limits you need to follow

    Indian Railways has specific guidelines regarding luggage allowance based on travel class. Exceeding these limits can result in penalties, so it's crucial to understand the rules before your journey. The allowed weight varies by compartment, and exceeding it incurs fees, while oversized luggage requires separate booking.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Railways Luggage Limit

    Indian Railways, continuously enhancing its services, has introduced several new trains like Vande Bharat, focusing on providing passengers with a comfortable and efficient travel experience. Along with these advancements, Indian Railways has laid down clear guidelines regarding how much luggage passengers can carry based on their travel class. Exceeding these luggage limits can result in penalties. Therefore, it is essential to understand these rules before boarding the train.

    According to Indian Railways rules, the amount of luggage a passenger is allowed to carry free of cost depends on the type of compartment they are traveling in. Passengers of AC First Class are permitted to carry 70 kg of luggage without any extra charges. This is the highest limit across all classes.

    article_image2

    Indian Railways

    For AC coaches

    For those traveling in AC 2 Tier, the free luggage allowance is 50 kg. In AC 3 Tier and Chair Car, passengers can bring luggage up to 40 kg without any additional charges. Similarly, passengers in the Sleeper class can carry 40 kg of luggage without paying extra.

    For other classes

    The limit is lower for Second Class passengers, who are allowed to carry up to 35 kg of luggage. If passengers wish to carry luggage exceeding these specified limits, they will have to pay an additional fee. If anyone is found exceeding the luggage limit without proper booking, they may face a railway penalty.

    Indian Railways also imposes restrictions on the dimensions of luggage that passengers can carry in the compartments.

    article_image3

    Railways Luggage Booking

    Trunks, suitcases, and boxes should not exceed the dimensions of 100 cm x 60 cm x 25 cm (Length x Breadth x Height). If your luggage exceeds these dimensions, it needs to be booked separately and carried in the brake van. This is designed to accommodate large and heavy luggage. Passengers are prohibited from carrying excessive luggage in the compartments, and those who exceed the limit may face penalties.

    For passengers in AC 3 Tier and AC Chair Car compartments, the maximum permissible luggage size is even smaller. In these compartments, the size of trunks and suitcases should not exceed 55 cm x 45 cm x 22.5 cm.

    article_image4

    Luggage Rules

    Apart from weight and size restrictions, Indian Railways prohibits carrying certain items on trains for safety reasons. Items like chemicals, firecrackers, gas cylinders, acid, grease, leather, etc., are strictly prohibited. If a passenger is found traveling with any of these prohibited items, they will face severe penalties under Section 164 of the Indian Railways Act.

    These restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent any potential hazards during the journey. Carrying dangerous goods not only puts the passenger carrying them at risk but also endangers the lives of others on board the train. Indian Railways provides the facility to book excess luggage in advance. Excess luggage needs to be booked at the parcel office before the journey.

    article_image5

    IRCTC Rules

    These rules are implemented to ensure that train travel is safe and comfortable for everyone. Passengers with excess luggage crowding the compartments can cause inconvenience to fellow passengers, reduce available space, and even pose safety risks.

    Indian Railways aims to maintain an organized and smooth travel experience, and these luggage restrictions play a crucial role in achieving that goal. Passengers traveling on Indian Railways should be mindful of the luggage limits and size restrictions based on their ticket class. Failure to comply with these rules may result in penalties and delays.

