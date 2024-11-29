Orange Peels: A simple yet effective solution to cockroach problems

Cockroaches are a common nuisance in homes and kitchens. Orange peels can be a simple solution to get rid of them. 

 

 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

Cockroaches are a persistent problem, regardless of how clean we keep our homes. They seem to appear from nowhere, causing inconvenience and spreading diseases. People try various methods to eliminate them, but they often persist. However, orange peels can be an effective solution. Let's find out how.

 

article_image2

Home Remedy for Cockroach Control: Chemical-based products are commonly used to eliminate cockroaches. However, these can be harmful to our health. Orange peels offer a natural and safe alternative.

Yes, orange peels can effectively get rid of cockroaches. Let's explore how in this post.

 

article_image3

Cockroach Control with Orange Peel: How to get rid of cockroaches with orange peels?

The limonene in orange peels repels cockroaches. Dry the peels thoroughly in the sun and place them where cockroaches are present. The scent will drive them away. Placing peels in cockroach-prone areas can also prevent them from entering.

 

article_image4

Orange peel and cockroaches

Benefits of Orange Peel: Other uses of orange peel:

- Use orange peels to clean dirty dishes. They effectively remove grease and leave dishes sparkling.

- Clean your microwave oven with orange peels. Place peels in a bowl of water, heat it in the microwave, and the steam will eliminate odors.

