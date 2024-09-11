Onam rangoli designs: 8 ideas to decorate your home

This Onam, adorn your courtyard with vibrant rangoli designs. Welcome the festival with round-shaped patterns made from marigolds, roses, and other flowers, along with Kerala-inspired designs

Onam is celebrated with great pomp in South India, which is being celebrated this time from September 7 to September 15. In such a situation, you can make beautiful flower rangoli in the courtyard of your house

On the occasion of Onam, you can make a beautiful big rangoli in the courtyard of your house with marigold flowers and green colored flowers and make a face like this in the middle

On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with white flowers in the courtyard of your house, in which marigold and red colored flowers have also been used in the middle

To make Kerala inspired Onam rangoli, you can make a coconut tree, an image of a dancing girl and a boat in this way and make a round shape rangoli with lavender colored flowers on the sides. Decorate it with green colored leaves and marigolds on top

On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with leaf design, in which petals of different flowers have been used

In a round shape rangoli, make a round shape using marigold, rose and mogra flowers in this way. Place a big lamp in the middle

Make a round shape big flower rangoli and write Happy Onam next to it. This type of rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the festival of Onam

Multi color flower rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the occasion of Onam, in which petals of different colorful flowers have been used. A round shape has been made in the middle and a leaf design has been given, a round shape design has also been given from multi color flowers on top

