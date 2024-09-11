Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam rangoli designs: 8 ideas to decorate your home

    This Onam, adorn your courtyard with vibrant rangoli designs. Welcome the festival with round-shaped patterns made from marigolds, roses, and other flowers, along with Kerala-inspired designs

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    Onam is celebrated with great pomp in South India, which is being celebrated this time from September 7 to September 15. In such a situation, you can make beautiful flower rangoli in the courtyard of your house

    article_image2

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    On the occasion of Onam, you can make a beautiful big rangoli in the courtyard of your house with marigold flowers and green colored flowers and make a face like this in the middle

    article_image3

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with white flowers in the courtyard of your house, in which marigold and red colored flowers have also been used in the middle

    article_image4

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    To make Kerala inspired Onam rangoli, you can make a coconut tree, an image of a dancing girl and a boat in this way and make a round shape rangoli with lavender colored flowers on the sides. Decorate it with green colored leaves and marigolds on top

    article_image5

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    On the occasion of Onam, you can also make this type of round shape rangoli with leaf design, in which petals of different flowers have been used

    article_image6

    Onam Flower Rangoli

    In a round shape rangoli, make a round shape using marigold, rose and mogra flowers in this way. Place a big lamp in the middle

    article_image7

    Make a round shape big flower rangoli and write Happy Onam next to it. This type of rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the festival of Onam

    article_image8

    Multi color flower rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the occasion of Onam, in which petals of different colorful flowers have been used. A round shape has been made in the middle and a leaf design has been given, a round shape design has also been given from multi color flowers on top

