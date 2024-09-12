Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: Discover Why Onam is the 'king' of harvest festivals

     Onam 2024 is hailed as Kerala's grandest harvest festival, marked by vibrant feasts, cultural performances, and traditions. Discover why this celebration is truly magnificent.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Onam, celebrated predominantly in Kerala, India, is hailed as the king of harvest festivals for its rich cultural significance and grand festivities. As the state’s most cherished festival, Onam marks the annual homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali, a figure revered for his benevolent rule. The festival, which typically occurs in late August or early September, reflects the state's deep-rooted traditions and celebrates the bountiful harvest with exuberance and joy.

    The essence of Onam lies in its vibrant celebrations, which span over ten days. Known as Onam Week, the season is packed with activities, each focusing on different aspects of Kerala’s cultural heritage. The festival begins with Atham and ends at Thiruvonam on the main day of the festival. Traditional activities include the famous Onam Saadya, a lavish banana leaf feast and the spectacular Vallamkali or boat race. The grandeur of these celebrations underscores its status as the ultimate harvest festival in the region.

    The centerpiece of Onam is the sprawling Onam Sadya, a feast featuring a wide variety of traditional Kerala dishes. Carefully prepared and served on banana leaves, this menu of over 25 dishes symbolizes the abundance and prosperity of the harvest. Sadya is not only a culinary delight but also a communal experience, bringing families and friends together for they share in the joy of the moment It is an example of centrality.

    Moreover, Onam’s prominence is amplified by the rich cultural performances and rituals that accompany it. From the colorful Pulikali or tiger dance to the graceful Kathakali performances, the festival offers a glimpse into Kerala’s vibrant artistic traditions. The celebratory atmosphere is further enhanced by floral decorations known as Pookalam, which adorn homes and public spaces. These diverse elements collectively contribute to Onam's reputation as a grand and multifaceted harvest festival, celebrating both the harvest and the spirit of unity.

