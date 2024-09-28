Navratri 2024: Avoid THESE 5 mistakes with important dos and don'ts

Navratri 2024: This year, Ashwin month's Navratri will be celebrated in October. If you are also observing a fast during Navratri, you need to pay special attention to certain things, otherwise, you will not get the full benefit of the fast.

Know the details of Navratri 2024...

Every year, the festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin. It is also called small Navratri. In this Navratri, the Goddess is worshiped through Garba. This year, the festival of Ashwin month's Navratri will be celebrated from October 3 to 11. In these 9 days, different forms of Goddess will be worshiped daily. There is a tradition of fasting during Navratri. If you are also observing a fast during Navratri, then pay special attention to some things, otherwise, you will not get the full benefit of the fast. Know what are these things...

Take a pledge before fasting

If you want to observe Navratri fast, then on the first day, after waking up in the morning and taking a bath, take a pledge to fast. Take a pledge according to the kind of fast you want to observe, such as fruits at both times or food at one time and fruits at one time. Observe the fast for 9 days according to the resolution.

Do not even drink water from another's house

If you want to take a pledge to observe Navratri fast, then keep in mind that during this time do not even drink water from someone else's house, let alone food. Eat only home-cooked food during this time. If for some reason you are unable to cook food at home, you can buy and eat it from outside, but take special care of purity.

Take care of purity

Take special care of purity during the 9 days of Navratri fast. That is, observe celibacy completely, not only physically but also mentally. Alcohol and meat etc. should not be brought into the house at all. If possible, sleep on a mat on the floor during the fast.

Do not wear black clothes

Do not wear black clothes during Navratri fast as this color is a symbol of negativity. Black clothes should not be worn during auspicious work. Red, yellow or green clothes should be worn during Navratri. Do not wear black clothes even by mistake.

Keep these things in mind too

Do not get angry with anyone during Navratri fast and do not insult anyone. Getting angry causes mental violence, which should not happen during a fast. If a person does something that makes you angry, forgive him immediately. This is also a rule of fasting.





