Natural Toothache Pain Relief: Top home remedies for quick and effective relief

Toothaches can be caused by various factors. If the pain persists, it's crucial to consult a dentist. Let's explore some home remedies for toothache relief.

People take good care of their bodies but often neglect their teeth. If ignored, a time comes when teeth start to ache. Not only that, but the pain can also become unbearable. If children or you are suffering from tooth pain, consult a doctor and try these home remedies. They will give you instant pain relief.

1. Salt Water

Rinsing with salt water can provide relief from toothaches. The anti-inflammatory properties of salt soothe tooth pain. Mix a little salt in lukewarm water and rinse. 2. Applying Ice

Applying ice to the aching tooth can also provide relief. Apply ice for 15-20 minutes.



3. Clove

Chewing cloves can also provide relief from toothaches. 4. Tea Bag

Applying a cold tea bag can also provide relief from toothaches.



5. Honey

Rinsing with honey mixed in lukewarm water can also provide relief from toothaches due to its antibacterial properties. 6. Turmeric

Applying turmeric water to the aching tooth can also provide relief. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in this. 7. Guava Leaves

Chewing guava leaves can also provide relief from toothaches.

Latest Videos