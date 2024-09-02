Mumbai to Kolkata: A look at India's cities facing risk of submergence

Several major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, are highly vulnerable to the impacts of rising sea levels and climate change. These cities face risks of flooding, submergence, and increased cyclone intensity, posing significant challenges for their populations and infrastructure.

India's bustling cities, known for their vibrant culture and economic significance, are increasingly at risk due to climate change. From the financial capital of Mumbai to the cultural hub of Kolkata, several urban areas are facing the alarming possibility of submergence. Rising sea levels, unpredictable weather patterns, and rapid urbanization are exacerbating these threats. In this article, we explore the cities most vulnerable to submergence and what it means for their future.

1. Mumbai

The coastal city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels. Studies indicate that if global sea levels continue to rise at the current rate, a significant portion of the city could be submerged by 2050. Mumbai is prone to intense cyclones and storm surges, which can cause severe flooding in low-lying areas. The warming of the Arabian Sea is increasing the intensity and frequency of these events. Areas like Worli, Nariman Point, and Colaba in Mumbai could face increased flooding.