Millets: Benefits and side effects—Who should consider avoiding them?

Millets are known for their health benefits. Recently, many people have incorporated millets into their diet, replacing normal rice. However, some people should avoid millets altogether. Let's find out who they are.

 

 

Millets have become a popular dietary addition due to their rich nutrient profile. They support healthy bodily functions, and their beta-carotene content boosts immunity. Easily digestible and low in calories, millets are beneficial for weight loss.

 

 

Side Effects of Millets

Millets also benefit diabetic patients by controlling blood sugar levels, promoting heart health, and delaying aging. Despite these benefits, some should avoid millets. Let's explore who should avoid them.

Millets are rich in minerals like iron, calcium, and zinc. However, excessive consumption can lead to mineral deficiencies. So, who should avoid millets, and what are their side effects?

 

Who Should Avoid Millets?

People with Thyroid Issues

Individuals with hyperthyroidism should avoid millets. The C-glycosyl flavones in millets can exacerbate thyroid problems.

People with Nutritional Deficiencies

Millets contain tannins, which hinder the absorption of nutrients like calcium and zinc. Soaking millets before cooking is recommended.

People with Digestive Problems

Those with digestive issues should avoid millets. The high fiber content can cause gas and diarrhea.

To prevent this, drink plenty of water. Soaking or sprouting millets can improve digestion.

 

Millet Side Effects

Tips to Minimize Millet Side Effects

Eat millets in moderation
Avoid overconsumption
Cook millets properly
Soaking or sprouting millets is beneficial
Drink plenty of water
Avoid mixing two or more types of millets
Buy quality millets.

