Makar Sankranti 2025: Gajak to Pinni-7 dishes to enjoy on THIS festival

Explore the vibrant culinary traditions of Makar Sankranti across India. From sweet Pongal to savory Sarson ka Saag, discover the festive delights and regional variations of this harvest festival.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

Makar Sankranti is almost approaching as the new year begins! It's one of the most popular holidays in India, and it's celebrated with lots of food and fun. There is a tangible sense of enthusiasm everywhere, from kite flying to large festivals. Every region of India, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and others, celebrates this holiday in a unique fashion. Makar Sankranti, which comes on January 14 of each year, signifies the end of the long, cold winter nights and the beginning of milder days.

It is regarded as the beginning of the harvest season and is a day honoring the Sun's trek north. Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

1. Sakkarai Pongal

Pongal festivities will not be complete without this traditional South Indian meal. It is sweet, savory, and just plain wonderful, and it is made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and almonds.

2. Til ladoos

A festive favorite are these little balls of sesame and jaggery. They are flavorful and easy to prepare, making them ideal for snacking during festivities.

3. Sarson Ka saag

In Punjab, wholesome leaves are cooked in ghee with a mixture of spices to make the traditional winter dish sarson ka saag. The saag is served with gur or shakkar on the side and makki ki roti.

4. Gajak

Last but not least, in places like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the North Indian specialty gajak is frequently offered on Makar Sankranti. Either peanuts and gur or til and shakkar are combined to create the brittle sheet of sweetness.

5. Undhiyu

The traditional Gujarati dish, Undhiyu is prepared by making the most of seasonal winter produce. Simmering mixed veggies like baingan (eggplant), potatoes, and beans, the rich curry is enjoyed with bajra roti.

6. Pinni

Made with wheat flour, milk, sugar, almonds, dried fruits, and desi ghee, pinni is a traditional Punjabi treat. Rich in taste and nutrients, it's a wintertime need that keeps you feeling warm and invigorated.

7. Gur Ke Chawal

This dish of sweet rice is a hit with everyone! Made with milk, ghee, cardamom, and jaggery, it's the ideal dessert to round off a filling Lohri lunch. What's the best part? It just takes twenty-five minutes to prepare.
 

