    Looking for a monsoon break? Visit the stunning Mini Niagara of Karnataka, Chiklihole Reservoir in Kodagu

    Tourists are flocking to Chiklihole Reservoir in Kodagu, known as Mini Niagara, now overflowing due to early July rains. Surrounded by lush Kanaan hills, this scenic spot attracts visitors seeking nature's beauty. The region's abundant rainfall rejuvenated the reservoir and waterfalls, delighting tourists and boosting local agriculture after last year's drought.

    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Tourists are flocking to Chiklihole Reservoir in Coorg, also known as Mini Niagara, which started overflowing at the beginning of July. This scenic spot, located near Nanjarayapatna in Kushalanagar Taluk, is attracting large numbers of visitors from within and outside the district, and even from other states. The lush green hills surrounding the reservoir create a picturesque view that is enchanting for all who visit. The serene, water-filled reservoir provides a stark contrast to the vibrant greenery, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.

     

    Kodagu district, often referred to as the "Switzerland of Karnataka," transforms into a stunning natural paradise during the rainy season. The region's beauty is amplified as waterfalls and streams come to life, drawing tourists from far and wide. This year, the Chiklihole Reservoir, with its one TMC capacity, is overflowing, adding to the district's allure. Visitors are captivated by the crescent-shaped flow of the reservoir, often stopping to take selfies on the dam. Last year's irregular rainfall left the reservoir dry, disappointing many tourists and farmers. However, this year, abundant rainfall has filled the reservoir, creating a delightful sight for visitors.

    The Indian Meteorological Department predicts continued rainfall for the next two months, bringing joy to the local farmers who rely on the reservoir for their crops. Villages like Guddehosur, Bettageri, Bendebetta, and Rangasamudra are now hopeful for a bountiful rice harvest. The district's famous waterfalls, including Abbey Falls, Kote Abbey Falls, Chelawara Falls, Irpu Falls, and Mallalli Falls, are all in full flow, enhancing the natural beauty of Kodagu. This has made the entire district cooler and has provided a festive atmosphere for tourists.

    Last year, the reservoir experienced a severe drought, with no water for forty years, leaving the Shiva temple in the center completely dry. This year, the early and abundant rainfall has turned the situation around, much to the delight of farmers and tourists alike. The rejuvenated reservoir and the overflowing waterfalls have made Kodagu a must-visit destination for those looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the rainy season.

