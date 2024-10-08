Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to Look 30 at 50? Check THESE Ayurvedic beauty secrets

    Experts say it's possible to turn back the clock on aging and look 30 even in your 50s. Discover the secrets to youthful skin, hair, and overall well-being with these simple Ayurvedic practices.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 8, 2024

    As we age, our bodies undergo changes that reflect on our skin. Diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in this process. Experts believe that by making certain changes, we can regain a youthful appearance, even in our 50s. Let's explore these transformative practices that can help you look and feel younger.

    article_image2

    Belly Button Oil

    1. Applying oil to the belly button, known as 'Nabhi Thailam' in Ayurveda, offers numerous health benefits. The navel is considered a vital point connected to various body parts. Applying a few drops of oil before bed or after a morning shower can improve digestion, enhance fertility, reduce menstrual cramps, alleviate joint pain, and promote youthful skin.

    article_image3

    2. Nasal oil application,

    Using oils with medicinal properties, can help maintain a youthful appearance while addressing various health issues. This practice can alleviate respiratory problems, improve mental health, provide relief from migraines and headaches, reduce facial paralysis and nerve-related ailments, and alleviate stress and sinusitis.

    article_image4

    Scalp massage

    Scalp massage is a great way to relieve stress and promote hair growth. Massaging the scalp with fingertips stimulates hair follicles and improves blood circulation. Regular scalp massage, both before bed and after waking up, can improve hair health, reduce hair fall, alleviate migraines and headaches, and promote relaxation.

    article_image5

    4. Dry brushing involves gently massaging the body with a natural bristle brush to exfoliate skin, stimulate the lymphatic system, and increase blood circulation. Dry brushing before showering not only improves skin appearance but also reduces stress. Benefits include softer skin, removal of dead skin cells, improved blood circulation, tan removal, skin detoxification, and stress reduction.

    article_image6

    Foot Massage

    5. Regular foot massages with oil, especially at night, improve blood circulation throughout the body and induce relaxation. This practice contributes to a sense of well-being, making you feel younger both physically and mentally.

    article_image7

    6  Body massage, particularly Ayurvedic massage with warm oil, balances the body, mind, and energy levels. It regulates body temperature, improves blood flow, and promotes overall well-being. It's best to also have a body massage on an empty stomach. This practice not only maintains good health but also helps you look and feel younger for longer.

