Lohri 2025 wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status/quotes to share online with friends

Lohri 2025 is here! Celebrate the season of harvest with warmth and joy. Share heartfelt wishes and festive quotes with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook.

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

lohri 2025

Lohri 2025 is around the corner, bringing the perfect opportunity to celebrate the harvest season with warmth and joy. This festival is all about togetherness, dancing around the bonfire, and sharing happiness with friends and family. As you prepare to celebrate, here are some thoughtful Lohri wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook, spreading festive cheer and positivity.

article_image2

"Wishing you a warm and joyous Lohri. May this festival bring prosperity, peace, and happiness into your life. Happy Lohri 2025!"
"May the flames of Lohri light up your life with new hopes and happiness. Enjoy this festival with love and warmth. Happy Lohri!"
"This Lohri, let’s thank the sun, harvest, and all the good things that bring happiness to our lives. Enjoy a blessed year ahead. Happy Lohri!"
"As the fire of Lohri burns bright, may it illuminate your life with success, joy, and love. Have a fantastic Lohri 2025!"
"Let the warmth of Lohri fill your life with light, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a joyous celebration. Happy Lohri!"
"May the festival of Lohri bring you an abundance of happiness, success, and love. Celebrate with warmth and joy. Happy Lohri!"
"Sending you my warmest wishes this Lohri. May your life be as bright and beautiful as the bonfire! Happy celebrations to you!"
"On this Lohri, I pray for peace, love, and prosperity for you and your family. Wishing you a prosperous new year ahead. Happy Lohri!"
 

article_image3

"Lohri is the festival of warmth, joy, and togetherness. Let’s celebrate it with love and happiness!"
"This Lohri, may the harvest bring a bountiful future and the fire bring warmth to your hearts!"
"Wishing you a festival filled with fun, laughter, and memories. Have a blessed Lohri!"
"Lohri brings joy, laughter, and light into our lives. Celebrate it with loved ones. Happy Lohri!"
"May the light of Lohri bring success to your life and happiness to your home."
"Let the flames of Lohri take away all your worries and fill your life with positivity."
"May the festive spirit of Lohri fill your heart with joy, peace, and prosperity."
"Celebrate the warmth of Lohri with those who matter most. Wishing you all the best this season!"
These heartfelt wishes and quotes will help you spread the festive spirit and make your loved ones feel cherished this Lohri.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Recent Stories

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE ATG

Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to RRR: 10 HIGHEST grossing Indian movies BO Day 1 collection

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH] NTI

Aamir Khan reviews Junaid's Maharaj performance says, it felt 'Kachcha' in some parts [WATCH]

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH) snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma on how 'Wazir' will be game-changer (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon