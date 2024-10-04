Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast: Scattered rain expected; Says Met office
It rained on Mahalaya. Low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and the sky is overcast. The question is, how will the Puja weather be?
Overcast Sky
It's Friday, the second day of the Navratri. Durga Puja starts next week. But the sky is still overcast. So the question is, how will the weather be during the Puja days?
Good News from the Met Office!
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there may be scattered rain during Puja. But there is no possibility of continuous rain
Heavy Rain for Four Days
The Meteorological Department says that the sky will be clear for the four days of Puja. There may be scattered rain in some places
Keep an Umbrella Handy
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, be sure to keep an umbrella in your bag when you go to see the deity during Puja. There is a possibility of scattered rain
Rain Till Shashthi
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there may be rain in Kolkata and surrounding areas till Shashthi
Rain Today
The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of low pressure forming in the coastal areas of Bengal today. Due to which there is a possibility of scattered rain in all the districts on Friday. There is a warning of heavy rain in North Bengal and Murshidabad
Weather Change from Sunday
The weather in the state has started changing from Sunday. However, the temperature will not drop much. But the rain will decrease
Location of Low Pressure
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal adjoining Bangladesh on Friday. Due to which there will be heavy rain in the entire state
Rain in North and South Bengal
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in North Bengal till Saturday. There may be heavy rain in the hills. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of South Bengal till Saturday
Monsoon Departs
The monsoon is already bidding farewell to India. But the monsoon is late in Bengal. The monsoon will depart after October 15