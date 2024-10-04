Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast: Scattered rain expected; Says Met office

    It rained on Mahalaya. Low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and the sky is overcast. The question is, how will the Puja weather be?

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Overcast Sky

    It's Friday, the second day of the Navratri. Durga Puja starts next week. But the sky is still overcast. So the question is, how will the weather be during the Puja days?

    article_image2

    Good News from the Met Office!

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there may be scattered rain during Puja. But there is no possibility of continuous rain

    article_image3

    Heavy Rain for Four Days

    The Meteorological Department says that the sky will be clear for the four days of Puja. There may be scattered rain in some places

    article_image4

    Keep an Umbrella Handy

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, be sure to keep an umbrella in your bag when you go to see the deity during Puja. There is a possibility of scattered rain

    article_image5

    Rain Till Shashthi

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there may be rain in Kolkata and surrounding areas till Shashthi

    article_image6

    Rain Today

    The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of low pressure forming in the coastal areas of Bengal today. Due to which there is a possibility of scattered rain in all the districts on Friday. There is a warning of heavy rain in North Bengal and Murshidabad

    article_image7

    Weather Change from Sunday

    The weather in the state has started changing from Sunday. However, the temperature will not drop much. But the rain will decrease

    article_image8

    Location of Low Pressure

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal adjoining Bangladesh on Friday. Due to which there will be heavy rain in the entire state

    article_image9

    Rain in North and South Bengal

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in North Bengal till Saturday. There may be heavy rain in the hills. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of South Bengal till Saturday

    article_image10

    Monsoon Departs

    The monsoon is already bidding farewell to India. But the monsoon is late in Bengal. The monsoon will depart after October 15

