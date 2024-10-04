Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast: Scattered rain expected; Says Met office

It rained on Mahalaya. Low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and the sky is overcast. The question is, how will the Puja weather be?

Overcast Sky

It's Friday, the second day of the Navratri. Durga Puja starts next week. But the sky is still overcast. So the question is, how will the weather be during the Puja days?

Good News from the Met Office!

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there may be scattered rain during Puja. But there is no possibility of continuous rain

Heavy Rain for Four Days

The Meteorological Department says that the sky will be clear for the four days of Puja. There may be scattered rain in some places

Keep an Umbrella Handy

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, be sure to keep an umbrella in your bag when you go to see the deity during Puja. There is a possibility of scattered rain

Rain Till Shashthi

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there may be rain in Kolkata and surrounding areas till Shashthi

Rain Today

The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of low pressure forming in the coastal areas of Bengal today. Due to which there is a possibility of scattered rain in all the districts on Friday. There is a warning of heavy rain in North Bengal and Murshidabad

Weather Change from Sunday

The weather in the state has started changing from Sunday. However, the temperature will not drop much. But the rain will decrease

Location of Low Pressure

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, a low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal adjoining Bangladesh on Friday. Due to which there will be heavy rain in the entire state

Rain in North and South Bengal

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in North Bengal till Saturday. There may be heavy rain in the hills. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of South Bengal till Saturday

Monsoon Departs

The monsoon is already bidding farewell to India. But the monsoon is late in Bengal. The monsoon will depart after October 15

