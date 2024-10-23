Know how popping bubble wrap can help you relieve stress

Does popping bubble wrap reflect our mood? Is it good for us or does it create problems? Let's find out.

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

How Popping Bubble Wrap Relieves Stress

When we order products online, they are often shipped wrapped in bubble wrap. Many of us feel the urge to pop those bubbles. Some argue it's good, others say it's not. Does popping these bubbles reflect our mood? Does it benefit us or cause problems? Let's explore.

article_image2

Benefits of Popping

Many find popping bubbles fun. Experts say it offers several benefits, particularly in preventing mental health issues. Let's examine these benefits.

article_image3

Stress Relief

Many people experience stress due to various problems. Popping bubble wrap can reduce stress and provide mental comfort. Occasionally popping them can be beneficial.

article_image4

Popping Bubble Wrap

Just as our brain is attentive while watching TV or listening to music, popping bubbles increases focus. Therefore, popping them is beneficial and provides mental satisfaction.

article_image5

Increased Focus

If you ever find it difficult to focus while working, popping bubble wrap can help regain your concentration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Easy methods to clean pencil crayon marks off your walls quickly and effectively NTI

Easy methods to clean pencil crayon marks off your walls quickly and effectively

People of these 3 Zodiac Signs are flirty live carefree and romantic life as per astrology Read on vkp

These 3 Zodiac Signs are flirty and live carefree, romantic lives; Read on

Check your daily horoscope: October 23, 2024 - Be cautious Cancer, good day for Pisces and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 23, 2024 - Be cautious Cancer, good day for Pisces and more

Numerology Predictions for October 23, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 23, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Diwali 2024 cleaning tips: How to make your aluminum window tracks shine? gcw

Diwali 2024 cleaning tips: How to make your aluminum window tracks shine?

Recent Stories

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Kanguva first REVIEW: Will Suriya, Disha Patani's film match Baahubali's hype?

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online dmn

Who is Minahil Malik? Pakistani TikToker's 'explicit video' leaks online

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss key issues in Kazan meeting AJR

BREAKING | BRICS Summit: After mega LAC deal, PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping hold first bilateral talks in 5 year

Photos Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look RBA

(Photos) Disha Patani TROLLED for her Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash look

cricket Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3 scr

Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon