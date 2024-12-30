Key mistakes to avoid when including eggs in your diet

Including an egg in our daily diet is very beneficial for health. However, experts say that some mistakes should not be made while eating this egg. Let's see what they are...

 


 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

Protein intake is essential for our well-being. Chicken eggs are the easiest source of protein. That's why doctors recommend consuming eggs daily in some form. Eggs contain not only protein but also vitamins and minerals. Many people who don't like non-vegetarian food also eat eggs.

Chicken eggs also contain vitamin B12. It also helps to give us instant energy. A typical egg contains up to 6 grams of protein. This is the best option for those who want to be healthy and lose weight.

 

 

article_image2

It is remarkable that chicken eggs, which are rich in nutrients, are low in calories. Experts recommend that those who want to lose weight should include chicken eggs in their diet. Chicken eggs are rich in folate, vitamin A, vitamin B5, B12, phosphorus, and selenium. These provide the necessary nutrients to the body. Experts also recommend that pregnant women include eggs in their diet. However, experts suggest taking some precautions while eating eggs. They are.. 
 

article_image3

About raw eggs..

Some people eat raw eggs. But they contain bacteria called Salmonella. Experts say that this can cause food poisoning. So don't eat them raw. Studies show that 90% of the protein from an egg is absorbed by the body when cooked. Only 50% of the protein is absorbed from raw eggs. Therefore, experts advise that it is better to eat boiled eggs than raw eggs.

article_image4

When to eat?

Experts say that some rules should be followed regarding the time of eating eggs. Eating eggs in the morning is better for health than at night. Eating eggs in the morning provides energy throughout the day. Eating an egg for breakfast gives a feeling of fullness. This helps in weight loss. Eating eggs in the morning helps muscles recover. Those who want to gain weight should eat eggs at night.

Note: The above information is for general knowledge only. It is always best to follow the advice of doctors regarding health.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution NTI

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution

List of Long Weekends In 2025 India

Long Weekends in 2025: Mark your calendars NOW

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip NTI

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip

8 Yoga Asanas for Cold Hands and Feet in Winter

Troubled by Cold Hands and Feet in Winter? Do these 8 Yoga Asanas

Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try NTI

Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon