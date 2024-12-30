Key mistakes to avoid when including eggs in your diet

Including an egg in our daily diet is very beneficial for health. However, experts say that some mistakes should not be made while eating this egg. Let's see what they are...





Protein intake is essential for our well-being. Chicken eggs are the easiest source of protein. That's why doctors recommend consuming eggs daily in some form. Eggs contain not only protein but also vitamins and minerals. Many people who don't like non-vegetarian food also eat eggs. Chicken eggs also contain vitamin B12. It also helps to give us instant energy. A typical egg contains up to 6 grams of protein. This is the best option for those who want to be healthy and lose weight.

It is remarkable that chicken eggs, which are rich in nutrients, are low in calories. Experts recommend that those who want to lose weight should include chicken eggs in their diet. Chicken eggs are rich in folate, vitamin A, vitamin B5, B12, phosphorus, and selenium. These provide the necessary nutrients to the body. Experts also recommend that pregnant women include eggs in their diet. However, experts suggest taking some precautions while eating eggs. They are..



About raw eggs..

Some people eat raw eggs. But they contain bacteria called Salmonella. Experts say that this can cause food poisoning. So don't eat them raw. Studies show that 90% of the protein from an egg is absorbed by the body when cooked. Only 50% of the protein is absorbed from raw eggs. Therefore, experts advise that it is better to eat boiled eggs than raw eggs.

When to eat?

Experts say that some rules should be followed regarding the time of eating eggs. Eating eggs in the morning is better for health than at night. Eating eggs in the morning provides energy throughout the day. Eating an egg for breakfast gives a feeling of fullness. This helps in weight loss. Eating eggs in the morning helps muscles recover. Those who want to gain weight should eat eggs at night. Note: The above information is for general knowledge only. It is always best to follow the advice of doctors regarding health.

Latest Videos