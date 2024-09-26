Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keep the flame alive: Smart strategies to extend your gas cylinder's life

    The prices of essential commodities are on a rise, putting financial strain on families. With the cost of living increasing daily, many households are finding it challenging to manage their budgets effectively. One area that has seen a significant impact is the use of gas cylinders, especially during the monsoon season when the demand for hot meals increases.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Practical tips to conserve gas:

    Housewives are often on the lookout for effective ways to manage their cooking gas usage. Here are some practical tips to ensure that gas cylinders last longer:

    1. Soak ingredients before cooking:
    Soaking grains like lentils and rice for at least an hour before cooking can significantly reduce cooking time. This technique allows the food to cook faster and consume less gas.

    article_image2

    2. Maintain a clean gas burner:

    Regular maintenance of the gas burner is crucial for efficiency. A clean burner allows for proper flame color, indicating optimal functioning. If the flame appears yellow, orange, or red, it may signal a need for servicing. Cleaning the burner at least once every three months can prevent gas wastage.

    article_image3

    3. Utilize a pressure cooker:

    Using a pressure cooker is an effective way to save gas during the monsoon. Pressure cookers expedite cooking time for rice, lentils, and vegetables, thereby conserving gas.

    article_image4

    4. Dry cooking utensils:

    It’s essential to ensure that cooking utensils are dry before placing them on the stove. Wet utensils take longer to heat up, which can lead to higher gas consumption. Wiping them dry with a cloth beforehand can help maintain efficiency.

    article_image5

    5. Allow refrigerated items to reach room temperature:

    Many people take items directly from the fridge to the stove, which can waste gas. Allowing these items to sit at room temperature for at least an hour before cooking can lead to faster cooking times and gas savings.

    article_image6

    6. Avoid cooking on low heat:

    Cooking at low heat for extended periods can be inefficient during the cooler months. It is important to adjust cooking methods to ensure that meals are prepared in a timely manner without unnecessary gas expenditure.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help NTI

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow NTI

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement NTI

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth NTI

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth

    Unlock Radiant Skin: When to use vitamin C serum for maximum benefits NTI

    Unlock Radiant Skin: When to use vitamin C serum for maximum benefits

    Recent Stories

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28 anr

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28

    10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu RKK

    10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM supporters vkp

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

    Rs 2.32 crore! World's most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week RTM

    Rs 2.32 crore! World’s most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more NTI

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon