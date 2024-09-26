Keep the flame alive: Smart strategies to extend your gas cylinder's life

The prices of essential commodities are on a rise, putting financial strain on families. With the cost of living increasing daily, many households are finding it challenging to manage their budgets effectively. One area that has seen a significant impact is the use of gas cylinders, especially during the monsoon season when the demand for hot meals increases.

Practical tips to conserve gas:

Housewives are often on the lookout for effective ways to manage their cooking gas usage. Here are some practical tips to ensure that gas cylinders last longer: 1. Soak ingredients before cooking:

Soaking grains like lentils and rice for at least an hour before cooking can significantly reduce cooking time. This technique allows the food to cook faster and consume less gas.

2. Maintain a clean gas burner:

Regular maintenance of the gas burner is crucial for efficiency. A clean burner allows for proper flame color, indicating optimal functioning. If the flame appears yellow, orange, or red, it may signal a need for servicing. Cleaning the burner at least once every three months can prevent gas wastage.

3. Utilize a pressure cooker:

Using a pressure cooker is an effective way to save gas during the monsoon. Pressure cookers expedite cooking time for rice, lentils, and vegetables, thereby conserving gas.

4. Dry cooking utensils:

It’s essential to ensure that cooking utensils are dry before placing them on the stove. Wet utensils take longer to heat up, which can lead to higher gas consumption. Wiping them dry with a cloth beforehand can help maintain efficiency.

5. Allow refrigerated items to reach room temperature:

Many people take items directly from the fridge to the stove, which can waste gas. Allowing these items to sit at room temperature for at least an hour before cooking can lead to faster cooking times and gas savings.

6. Avoid cooking on low heat:

Cooking at low heat for extended periods can be inefficient during the cooler months. It is important to adjust cooking methods to ensure that meals are prepared in a timely manner without unnecessary gas expenditure.

