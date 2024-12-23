January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here

Educational institutions in Telangana are set for a series of holidays in January 2025. Following the Christmas break, students can look forward to New Year's Day, Sankranti, and Republic Day holidays. Find out the total number of holidays in January.

School holidays in January

As 2024 ends, students can reflect on a year with numerous holidays, both scheduled and unscheduled due to weather events. Will this trend continue into 2025? January seems promising, with nine holidays out of 31 days.

January 2025 holidays

The year begins with New Year's Day on January 1st. Sankranti brings a long weekend from January 12th to 15th, including optional holidays for Kanuma and Hazrat Ali's Birthday. This break is particularly beneficial for people from Andhra Pradesh residing in Hyderabad.

School Holidays in January

Including Sundays, January 2025 offers nine holidays. However, Republic Day falls on a Sunday, and the second Saturday is a working day, reducing the total number of holidays.

