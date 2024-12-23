January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here

Educational institutions in Telangana are set for a series of holidays in January 2025. Following the Christmas break, students can look forward to New Year's Day, Sankranti, and Republic Day holidays. Find out the total number of holidays in January.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

School holidays in January

As 2024 ends, students can reflect on a year with numerous holidays, both scheduled and unscheduled due to weather events. Will this trend continue into 2025? January seems promising, with nine holidays out of 31 days.

article_image2

January 2025 holidays

The year begins with New Year's Day on January 1st. Sankranti brings a long weekend from January 12th to 15th, including optional holidays for Kanuma and Hazrat Ali's Birthday. This break is particularly beneficial for people from Andhra Pradesh residing in Hyderabad.

article_image3

School Holidays in January

Including Sundays, January 2025 offers nine holidays. However, Republic Day falls on a Sunday, and the second Saturday is a working day, reducing the total number of holidays.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then? shk

Do smartwatches cause cancer? If yes, what kind of cancer, and what should we do then?

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

Bizarre video shows Oreos withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity and concern on food safety (WATCH) dmn

Bizarre video shows Oreo cookies withstanding fire, sparks internet curiosity & concern on food safety (WATCH)

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health NTI

Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health

Recent Stories

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas gcw

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas

Pudhumai Penn scheme 75 per cent subsidy on electric scooters for women know eligibility benefits and more gcw

Pudhumai Penn Scheme: 75% subsidy on e-scooters for women | Know eligibility, benefits and more

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones RBA

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties gcw

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties gcw

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon