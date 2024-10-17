Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it

Evening Tea Risks: Is drinking tea in the evening good or bad for your health? Find out who should avoid it.

Who Should Avoid Evening Tea

Many of us are tea lovers. They like to drink tea as soon as they wake up in the morning. Do they drink only in the morning? No. They will drink tea again at 4 pm. If they don't drink tea at that time... they can't do any other work. But not everyone should drink tea in the evening. Some people should not drink it at all. Let's now find out who should avoid drinking tea in the evening.

Avoid Evening Tea for Better Sleep

Experts say that the caffeine in tea and coffee interferes with our sleep. Therefore, no caffeinated products should be consumed 10 hours before going to sleep at night. That is... avoid tea and coffee in the evening. For example, if you sleep at 11-12 pm, you should not drink tea or coffee after 2 pm.

Who Should Avoid Evening Tea

Who should not drink tea in the evening? Drinking tea in the evening increases cortisol levels and inflammation without the liver detoxifying. In addition, it has a negative impact on digestion. Especially those who suffer from insomnia at night should not drink tea in the evening. Many people complain that they cannot sleep after drinking 1 cup of tea. Such people... if they stop drinking this evening tea first... they can sleep peacefully at night.

Avoid Tea During Stress and Anxiety

Some people drink tea because of stress and anxiety. But... in fact, those who are under stress and anxiety... should avoid drinking tea.

Avoid Evening Tea for Digestive Issues

Those who have excessive gas formation in the stomach, dry skin, and dry hair should not drink tea in the evening. Also, gas problems will increase. Dry skin problems will increase. If you have hormonal imbalances in your body or if you are underweight, avoid evening tea. If your metabolism is weak, you frequently experience gas, acidity, constipation, you don't feel hungry, don't drink evening tea. It is best for people with these problems to avoid drinking tea as much as possible.

