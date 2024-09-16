IRCTC Sri Lanka Tour Package: Explore Ramayana Trail and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC Sri Lanka Package: IRCTC has introduced an attractive tour package for those planning to visit Sri Lanka. This tour offers a golden opportunity to travel through the paths of India's famous epic Ramayana and see other tourist places in Sri Lanka. Tourists joining this package will be taken from Colombo to the Nuwara Eliya mountains.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    The flight will depart from Kochi at 10.20 am on September 16 and reach Sri Lanka at 11.30 am. Tourists can first visit the Manavari Munneswaram temple on the way to Dambulla. You can stay there overnight. On the second day, you can visit Sigiriya Fort and Dambulla Cave Temple.

    Later, devotees can offer prayers at Thirukkoneswaram Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple. The third day can be spent exploring Kandy. You will also be taken to the Royal Botanical Garden. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Kandy Arts Exhibition and the Sacred Tooth Relic Temple. On the fourth day, you can go to see the Bahirawakanda Buddha statue. You can also visit the Ramboda Hanuman Temple and the tea factory in Nuwara Eliya.

    On the fifth day, you can travel to places like Gayatri Peeth, Sita Amman Temple, Gregory Lake and Divurumpola Temple. After visiting the Pinnawela Elephant Orphanage, tourists going to Colombo, the capital, can visit the Panchamukha Anjaneyar Temple and Kelani Buddha Temple there.

    As part of the Colombo city tour, tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Clock Tower Mansion, Galle Face Green, Colombo Port, Beira Lake, Independence Square, National Museum and Nelum Pokuna Theater. The next day, September 22, tourists can depart for Kochi by flight at 8 pm. The flight will arrive in Kochi at 9.30 pm.

    During this seven-day tour, travelers can visit all the tourist destinations related to Ramayana and spiritual and pilgrimage centers. The fare for this travel package starts from Rs.66,400.

    This package fare includes air tickets, food, three star accommodation, AC vehicles, entry tickets, visa expenses, English speaking tour guide, travel insurance and tax. For more details about IRCTC's Sri Lanka tour package, you can contact IRCTC on 8287932082.

