IRCTC Cheap Air Tour Package for Dubai and Abu Dhabi in January 2025

IRCTC has introduced an affordable air tour package to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This seven-day, six-night tour package starts on January 17, 2025. Explore iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Miracle Garden, and more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

IRCTC Dubai Tour Package

IRCTC offers tour packages for travel enthusiasts. Plan a trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi with IRCTC's affordable air tour package. As 2024 draws to a close and we prepare to welcome 2025, it's the perfect time to plan an unforgettable international trip.

article_image2

IRCTC Dubai and Abu Dhabi Tour

For those looking to travel in January, IRCTC has released a budget-friendly air tour package to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This exclusive offer promises travelers a luxurious and adventurous experience. The seven-day, six-night package, named Sizzling Dubai with Abu Dhabi Ex Lucknow (NLO26), offers an unforgettable journey.

article_image3

IRCTC Dubai Attractions

Explore Miracle Garden, Marina Cruise Ride, Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, and more. The tour starts on January 17, 2025. The flight departs from Lucknow Airport at 9:55 PM and arrives at Sharjah Airport at 12:55 AM. This all-inclusive package covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

article_image4

IRCTC Premium Dubai Tour

Ensuring hassle-free dining throughout the trip, IRCTC provides accommodation in premium hotels. Tourists will enjoy a serene Marina Cruise and ascend the towering Burj Khalifa for breathtaking views. Explore the Future Museum and enjoy belly dance performances.

article_image5

Book Your Dubai Tour

Visit the official IRCTC website to book the tour package. Alternatively, book through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centers, zonal offices, and regional offices. Whether online or in person, IRCTC ensures a seamless booking experience. Embark on a magical journey to Dubai and Abu Dhabi with IRCTC's well-planned tour package.

article_image6

Affordable Dubai New Year Tour

Start 2025 with unforgettable memories at an affordable price. For three people booking together, the cost is ₹1,07,000 per person; for two, it's ₹1,09,500 per person; and for solo travelers, it's ₹1,29,000. For children aged 5-11, the package with a bed is ₹1,04,500, and without a bed, it's ₹96,000.

