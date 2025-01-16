Indian railway: 5 International Train Routes from India to Neighboring Countries

Travel by train from India to neighboring countries. Five Indian railway stations—Haldibari, Jaynagar, Singhabad, Petrapole, and Radhikapur—serve as gateways to international destinations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

International Railway Journeys

If you're a train enthusiast, can you believe that it's possible to travel by train from India to another country? India, which shares borders with 7 countries, offers rail routes to some of its neighbors, providing a unique cross-border travel experience. Let's explore five Indian railway stations that act as gateways to international destinations. Haldibari Railway Station: Located just 4.5 km from the Bangladesh border in West Bengal, Haldibari Railway Station connects India to Bangladesh via Chilahati station. The Mitali Express, operational since December 2020, commenced its service in 2021, running from New Jalpaiguri Junction to Dhaka, with a stop at Haldibari.

article_image2

Jaynagar Railway Station

Jaynagar, in Madhubani district of Bihar, is just 4 km from the India-Nepal border. It connects with Nepal's Kurtha station in Janakpur. The restoration of passenger train services has made cross-border travel much more convenient, allowing passengers to travel without passports or visas.

article_image3

Singhabad Railway Station

Singhabad, located in the Malda district of West Bengal, connects with Rohanpur station in Bangladesh. It primarily facilitates freight transport between India and Bangladesh. It also supports freight movement to Nepal, making it a crucial hub for cross-border trade. Passenger services are limited, but its strategic importance for trade is undeniable.

article_image4

Petrapole Railway Station

Petrapole, located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is India's busiest border railway station. It serves as the starting point for the Bandhan Express, connecting Kolkata with Khulna in Bangladesh. This station is a vital hub for both passenger and freight services, but passengers need to carry valid passports and visas to embark on this journey.

article_image5

Radhikapur Railway Station

Radhikapur, in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, acts as a zero-point station on the Indo-Bangladesh border. It directly connects with Biral railway station in Bangladesh, supporting trade routes between India's Assam and Bihar states. While focusing on freight transport, Radhikapur plays a key role in fostering economic ties between the two nations.

