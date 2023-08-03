Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to organise your study table in 7 easy steps

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

    Organizing your study table can greatly improve your productivity and make your study sessions more efficient. Here are some steps to help you organize your study table:

    Clear the Clutter: Start by removing everything from your study table. Sort through the items and decide what you need to keep, what can be stored elsewhere, and what can be discarded.

    Prioritize Essentials: Keep only the essential items on your study table, such as your laptop/computer, textbooks, notebooks, pens, and other study materials. Avoid unnecessary items that might distract you.

    Invest in Storage Solutions: Consider getting organizers, drawers, shelves, or bins to store your study materials. This will help you keep everything in its place and reduce clutter.

    Arrange by Frequency of Use: Organize your study materials based on how often you use them. Place the most frequently used items within arm's reach to avoid constant disruptions.

    Use Desk Trays or Holders: Utilize desk trays or holders to keep documents and papers neatly stacked. Categorize them, such as "to-do," "completed," and "important," to manage your paperwork efficiently.

    Label and Categorize: Use labels or color-coded folders for different subjects or projects. This will help you quickly identify and access the materials you need.

    Personalize with Inspiration: Add a personal touch to your study space by putting up inspirational quotes, pictures, or a vision board. This can motivate you during study sessions.

    Keep a Calendar or Planner: Have a calendar or planner on your desk to track deadlines, assignments, and important dates. This will help you stay organized and plan your study schedule effectively.

