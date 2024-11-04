How to get rid of a pot belly? Know causes, tips to reduce fat

Learn about the causes of pot belly and discover effective remedies to reduce belly fat. Find out how lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise can help you achieve a slimmer, healthier waistline.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Being overweight, especially belly fat, has become a common problem. Many people are worried about their increasing belly fat. Some take it lightly, while others try various methods to reduce it.

article_image2

Belly Fat

Increasing belly size is not a good sign. Excess fat around the waist can lead to various health problems. Some people's bellies appear pot-shaped, while others have a hanging belly, making the body look shapeless. Let's explore the reasons behind a pot belly.

article_image3

Belly Fat

Why does the belly protrude like a pot?

Health experts say there are two reasons: insulin resistance and bloating. Insulin resistance makes body cells less sensitive to insulin, increasing blood sugar levels and leading to weight gain, especially around the belly.

Bloating, a common problem caused by constipation, gas, and overeating, increases belly size.

article_image4

Cinnamon Tea for Insulin Resistance

Drink cinnamon tea to manage insulin resistance. It boosts metabolism. To make it, mix a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or a cinnamon stick in a cup of water. Boil for 5 minutes, strain, and drink.

article_image5

Drink celery tea for bloating. It's effective in reducing this problem. Boil a teaspoon of celery in a cup of water for 5-7 minutes. Cool, strain, and drink. It aids digestion and reduces gas.

