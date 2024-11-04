How to get rid of a pot belly? Know causes, tips to reduce fat
Being overweight, especially belly fat, has become a common problem. Many people are worried about their increasing belly fat. Some take it lightly, while others try various methods to reduce it.
Increasing belly size is not a good sign. Excess fat around the waist can lead to various health problems. Some people's bellies appear pot-shaped, while others have a hanging belly, making the body look shapeless. Let's explore the reasons behind a pot belly.
Why does the belly protrude like a pot?
Health experts say there are two reasons: insulin resistance and bloating. Insulin resistance makes body cells less sensitive to insulin, increasing blood sugar levels and leading to weight gain, especially around the belly.
Bloating, a common problem caused by constipation, gas, and overeating, increases belly size.
Cinnamon Tea for Insulin Resistance
Drink cinnamon tea to manage insulin resistance. It boosts metabolism. To make it, mix a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or a cinnamon stick in a cup of water. Boil for 5 minutes, strain, and drink.
Drink celery tea for bloating. It's effective in reducing this problem. Boil a teaspoon of celery in a cup of water for 5-7 minutes. Cool, strain, and drink. It aids digestion and reduces gas.