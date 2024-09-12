Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to build a stronger relationship between parents and children: 5 effective strategies to follow

    Amidst hectic schedules, building strong parent-child relationships can be tough. Here are five practical strategies to enhance bonding and create a more meaningful connection with your child.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    In today’s fast-paced world, parents often struggle to bond with their children due to busy schedules. Strengthening this crucial relationship requires intentional effort. Here are five effective strategies to help parents build a stronger, more meaningful connection with their children.
     

    article_image2

    Active Listening

    Practice active listening by paying full attention to what your child is saying. Avoid interruptions and show empathy. Consider what they say to gain understanding, which helps build trust and strengthen the relationship.

     

    article_image3

    Open and Honest Dialogue

    Provide an environment where open and honest dialogue is encouraged. Share your thoughts and feelings and invite your child to express himself. This openness builds mutual respect and deepens emotional connections.

     

    article_image4

    Positive Reinforcement

    Use positive reinforcement to acknowledge and celebrate your child’s efforts and accomplishments. Offer praise and encouragement rather than criticism, which builds their confidence and reinforces their behavior helpfully.

    article_image5

    Set Aside Quality Time

    Spend regular, uninterrupted time with your child. Participate in activities they enjoy or just have meaningful conversations. Consistent quality time strengthens your relationship and shows that you are committed to the relationship.

    article_image6

    Model Effective Communication

    Demonstrate excellent communication skills by modeling respectful and thoughtful communication. Demonstrate how disagreements can be handled in a mild and constructive manner. Through your example, your child learns valuable communication lessons, improving their skills.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy RBA

    Suicide in India: Understanding the importance of mental health in light of recent tragedy

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact NTI

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth NTI

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth

    Recent Stories

    athletics TC Yohannan: 50th Anniversary of Historic Long Jump Gold at Asian Games scr

    TC Yohannan: Golden jubilee of historic Asian Games triumph

    iPhone 16 alternatives: Check out top smartphones to consider Google Pixel 9 to OnePlus 12 details here gcw

    iPhone 16 alternatives: Check out top smartphones to consider

    MP: 5 dead, several feared trapped after 400-year-old fort wall collapses in Datia; rescue ops on (WATCH) shk

    MP: 5 dead, several feared trapped after 400-year-old fort wall collapses in Datia; rescue ops on (WATCH)

    The work culture was....', Viraj Ghelani calls cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' 'the worst experience' ATG

    'The work culture was....', Viraj Ghelani calls cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' 'the worst experience'

    Want to start gym business? Ways to earn money while promoting health

    Want to start gym business? Ways to earn money while promoting health

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon