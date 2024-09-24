Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to achieve 10,000 steps without leaving your home: Simple and effective tips

    It is recommended to walk 10,000 steps daily to maintain good health and fitness, but is it possible to achieve this without leaving the house?

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Walk while talking on the phone:

    Instead of sitting in one place while chatting, walk around your house or room. Using a wireless headset makes it even more convenient. This simple habit can help you accumulate steps throughout the day without much effort.

    Turn household chores into a workout:

    Everyday tasks like vacuuming, dusting, or folding laundry can significantly boost your step count. Turn chores into mini-workouts by increasing your pace or adding extra movements. For example, set a timer for 10-15 minutes and see how many steps you can get in while completing your household tasks.

    article_image2

    Dance your way to fitness:

    Dancing is a fun and effective way to rack up steps. No formal dance skills are needed—just put on your favorite music and dance around your room for 20 minutes a day. Dancing not only helps you reach your step goal but also improves your mood and energy levels.

    Walk during TV time:

    Instead of getting stuck on the couch while watching your favorite shows, walk in place during commercial breaks or binge-watching sessions. You can also add light exercises like high knees to increase the intensity and step count.

    article_image3

    Use the stairs frequently:

    If your home has stairs, use them to your advantage. Climbing stairs is an excellent cardio workout that quickly adds steps. Challenge yourself by making extra trips or setting a goal to climb the stairs 5-10 times in one go.

    Create a walking path at home:

    Designate a walking path inside your home, such as between the living room and the kitchen. Set small goals to walk back and forth for 10-15 minutes during breaks or between tasks.

    article_image4

    Take frequent walking breaks:

    If you work from home, take a brisk 5-minute walk every hour. This helps increase circulation and refreshes your mind, making you more productive. Instead of sitting during your breaks, get up and walk around your house.

    Incorporate walking into your morning routine:

    Start your day with a 10-15 minute walk around the house while checking emails or reading the news. This sets a positive tone for the day and helps you get closer to your step goal.

    article_image5

    Follow walking workout videos:

    There are plenty of walking workout videos online that guide you through routines designed to help you reach your step goals. These videos often combine light walking with aerobic movements, making it fun and easy to stay active indoors.

    Make the most of kitchen time:

    Turn your kitchen time into an opportunity to walk. While waiting for your food to cook, walk around the kitchen or circle the dining table. This adds steps to your day without requiring any extra time or effort.

