Holi 2022: Stylish outfits for women to rock your colourful party

Since the occasion calls for a play of colours, the go-to colour for it is white. But here are some other outfit ideas to look your best this Holi.

Holi is the most colourful event of the year which brings about joy and happiness of its own. With the festival around the corner, it is the perfect time to dress up and enjoy the festival of colours at family get-togethers and fun parties with friends.

The Hindu Spring Festival is a widely celebrated one, not just in India, but around the World. Known as the “Festival of colours” as well as the “Festival of love”, it marks the triumph of good over all evil.

holi 2022

With the festival of Holi, every year appears a myriad of opportunities to experiment with the latest crazes and set the tone for the upcoming spring and summer fashion. After all, who doesn’t want to be discerned as a trendsetter amongst their peers? You can either dress up in white or go all colourful and choose bright and vibrant colours like pink, orange, or red. There is just no end to the types of dresses you can wear at Holi.

Since the occasion calls for a play of colours, the go-to colour for it is white. But here are some other outfit ideas to look your best this Holi.

Traditional white kurta: The evergreen colour for Holi celebrations is none other than white and you can never go wrong with a traditional white kurta during Holi. It’s comfortable, effortless, and chic. The white colour makes for the perfect canvas when vibrant colours are thrown at you.

Tie-dyed: The bright colours of Holi make tie-dye fashion an excellent match for the day. The psychedelic patterns of these clothes are particularly pleasing to the eye during the festival where everyone is stained with colours from head to toe. What’s more impressive is that tie-dye can be an easy DIY to participate in with your friends at home, doubling the fun times you can have during Holi.



Off-white saree: If you want to go all traditional this Holi, then what's better than wearing a beautiful classic saree with a vibrant blouse? Choose an off-white-coloured saree to match the festive vibe and pair it up with an orange-coloured blouse with intricate designs on it.