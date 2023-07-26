Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 reasons why you must use brass utensils

    Using brass utensils instead of silver offers several advantages, particularly from a practical and health perspective. Here are seven advantages of using brass utensils:

    It's essential to note that using brass utensils for cooking acidic or alkaline foods (like tomatoes or citrus fruits) can result in a reaction that might affect the taste of the food. Therefore, it's recommended to use stainless steel or other non-reactive cookware for such dishes. Ultimately, the choice between brass and silver utensils depends on personal preferences, budget, and specific culinary needs. Both materials have their unique advantages and can add value to your kitchen and dining experience. Let's look at the benefits of using brass utensils:

    Health Benefits: Brass has antimicrobial properties, which can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria on the surface of the utensils. Additionally, trace amounts of copper present in brass can leach into the food, providing some health benefits, as copper is an essential mineral for the body.

    Heat Conductivity: Brass has excellent heat conductivity, allowing it to distribute heat evenly while cooking. This can result in more consistent and efficient cooking, making brass utensils ideal for certain types of culinary preparations.

    Durability: Brass is a sturdy and durable metal, making it less susceptible to damage and corrosion compared to silver. Brass utensils can withstand regular use and are less likely to dent or scratch easily.

    Cost-Effective: Brass utensils are generally more affordable than silver utensils. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option that still offers elegance and functionality, brass is a great choice.

    Lightweight: Compared to silver, brass utensils are relatively lightweight, making them easier to handle, especially for everyday use in the kitchen.

    Low Maintenance: Brass utensils require less maintenance compared to silver, which can tarnish and require frequent polishing. Cleaning brass utensils is relatively simple and can be done with mild soap and water.

    Traditional Aesthetic: Brass utensils often have a warm and rustic appearance, which can add a traditional touch to your dining experience. They are popular in various cultures for their aesthetic appeal and are often used during special occasions and festivals.

