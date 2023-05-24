Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 advantages of reading E-books over printed books

    First Published May 24, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    E-books are books that are similar to those on the shelves of our library but are available in electronic form. You can read e-books on a computer, phone, tablet, or e-reader. Use specific tools in our E-Library or our catalogue to conduct a search for them, just as you would for traditional books. Here are a few benefits they have over traditional printed books. 
     

    Don't have to travel to a library: It goes without saying that libraries are excellent places to visit, but borrowing e-books won't require you to travel very far. When your e-book is ready, you can download it from the convenience of your home whenever you like, day or night, 365 days a year.

    One gadget, numerous books: E-books remove the necessity to pick one book over another to bring with you if you're unsure of which to pack. Since e-books are lightweight and portable, you may easily carry hundreds or even thousands of them on your laptop, tablet, e-reader, or mobile device at once.

    Convenience and portability: Using an eBook reader, smartphone, tablet, or PC to read an eBook is an option; all of these devices are compact and lightweight. It easily fits into your pocket or backpack, so you can take it along wherever you go.

    Adapt your reading style: You can change the font size in an e-book to be as small or as large as you desire. Margin, line spacing, font style, brightness, and many other variables are also available for adjustment.

    Instantaneous search: You may quickly look through a whole book with numerous electronic books. Instead of turning pages after pages in an e-book, you may quickly search for the information you need.

    Reduced Shelf Space: Those of us who do not proudly possess large homes with a dedicated place for a library are all too aware with the issue when there is practically no room for their books. The moment you convert to electronic format, this issue is solved instantly.

    Efficiency of Cost: Traditional printed books can occasionally be highly expensive for no apparent reason. A book may occasionally be out of reach for many individuals due to its expensive price. Compared to physical books, eBooks use fewer resources to generate.

    The most comfort: Let's face it, we all like to read in bed, while indulging in a good meal, or just while sipping our morning coffee. With eBooks, you can unwind and enjoy reading without having to be as careful about staining or damaging them as you would be with traditional books.

