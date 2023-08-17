Here are 5 types of Bengali Sarees you must own

West Bengal is known for its rich tradition of sarees, and there are several iconic styles that are popular in the region. Here are five of the best Bengali sarees that you can find in West Bengal:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

These are just a few examples of the diverse and exquisite saree styles that can be found in West Bengal. Each of these sarees carries a unique cultural and artistic significance, making them not only a clothing item but also a piece of heritage and tradition.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Murshidabad Silk Saree: Murshidabad silk sarees are woven in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and are known for their rich texture and elegant designs. These silk sarees often feature intricate zari work (metallic thread) and come in various colors and patterns. They are popular choices for festive occasions and weddings.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kantha Stitch Saree: Kantha stitch is a traditional form of embroidery that originated in West Bengal. Kantha stitch sarees are known for their vibrant colors and intricate hand-embroidered patterns. The embroidery often depicts floral motifs, animals, and geometric designs. These sarees showcase the artistic skills of the women in the region and are cherished for their uniqueness.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dhakai Jamdani Saree: Jamdani sarees are renowned for their intricate and fine weaving, and the Dhakai Jamdani is a variant that originated in Dhaka, which is now part of Bangladesh. These sarees are characterized by their artistic motifs and delicate thread work. Dhakai Jamdani sarees are often considered a symbol of luxury and are highly prized for their craftsmanship.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Baluchari Saree: Baluchari sarees are renowned for their intricate woven designs depicting scenes from mythology, folklore, and nature. These silk sarees are traditionally made in the town of Baluchar in West Bengal. They are characterized by their elaborate pallu (decorative end piece) and border designs. Baluchari sarees are often worn on special occasions and weddings.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tant Saree: Tant sarees are light and comfortable cotton sarees that are perfect for daily wear, especially in the hot and humid climate of West Bengal. These sarees are known for their simple yet elegant designs and are typically woven by hand using traditional techniques. Tant sarees come in a wide range of colors and patterns, making them a popular choice among women in West Bengal.