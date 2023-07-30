Here are 5 effective ways to prevent conjunctivitis

Increased precipitation increases the amount of dust, pollutants, and allergens in the air, which increases the likelihood of conjunctivitis.



Eye flu, often referred to as viral conjunctivitis, frequently manifests as red, itchy, or irritated eyes. As the monsoon season approaches, the likelihood of contracting conjunctivitis increases because the moisture and humidity in the air create the perfect environment for bacteria and viruses to multiply and spread. Conjunctivitis can interfere with daily activities and make it challenging to concentrate on routine tasks. Increased precipitation increases the amount of dust, pollutants, and allergens in the air, which increases the likelihood of conjunctivitis. Here are some crucial recommendations for treating conjunctivitis.The mainstay of preventing conjunctivitis is practising excellent hygiene. To stay safe, wash your hands frequently with soap, especially after handling doorknobs, handrails, or shared equipment. Additionally, one should refrain from touching their eyes with dirty hands as doing so increases the chance of infection by spreading bacteria and germs.

If you have sensitive eyes or don't have access to natural tears, lubricating eye drops can be your greatest friend during the rain. These drops aid in maintaining the moisture in your eyes and flush out any irritants that may have gotten within. Before using any kind of eye drop, be sure to speak with an eye doctor.



The monsoon season is when conjunctivitis spreads most quickly. Towels, handkerchiefs, eye makeup, and contact lenses are examples of personal objects that shouldn't be shared since they can spread an infection from one person to another.



To reduce the accumulation of allergies and germs, keep your living environments clean and well-ventilated. To lessen the presence of dust mites and other potential allergens that can cause conjunctivitis, regularly dust and hoover your home.



Consult an eye doctor right away if you suffer symptoms like itching or a sticky discharge from your eyes. Effective conjunctivitis management depends on a prompt diagnosis and the right course of treatment.

