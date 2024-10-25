Health benefits of Raw coconut: Digestion, Immunity and more

Many people enjoy eating freshly grated coconut. You might have seen them adding a handful of grated coconut to their meals or even eating it raw. But do you know how many health benefits it offers?

First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Raw coconut is delicious. It is used daily in cooking at home for dishes and chutneys. It is also used as a spice. It enhances the taste of sambar.

Coconut is not only tasty but also good for health. It is rich in fibre, manganese, and saturated fat. These are very good for our health. Let's see the benefits of eating raw coconut.

Raw Coconut Nutrients

Calories in raw coconut: 160, Sodium: 9 mg, Carbohydrates: 6.8 g, Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2.8 g, Protein: 1.5 g, Potassium: 160 mg, Manganese: 0.68 mg, Selenium: 4.5 mcg.

Health Benefits of Eating Raw Coconut

Immunity

Raw coconut is rich in gallic acid, selenium, caffeic acid, and anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. These boost immunity and protect us from infections caused by fungi, viruses, and bacteria. It gives us the strength to fight against them.

Reduces Constipation

Raw coconut is rich in fiber, which is very good for digestion. It helps the stomach function properly and is a good remedy for constipation.

Controls Blood Pressure

Coconut is rich in potassium, which is very good for our body. It removes excess sodium from our body, controls blood pressure, and prevents BP from increasing.

Prevents Premature Aging

Raw coconut is rich in gallic, caffeic, selenium, and coumarinic acids. It also contains antioxidants. These neutralize free radicals. Eating raw coconut prevents premature ageing and wrinkles on the skin, keeping it healthy.

Controls Diabetes

Raw coconut is good for diabetics. It has a low glycemic index, which reduces carbohydrate absorption. According to health experts, eating raw coconut does not increase blood sugar levels. It is a good remedy for controlling diabetes.

Problems Caused by Eating Raw Coconut

Coconut is high in calories and fat. Eating too much can lead to weight gain and heart problems. Therefore, it should be consumed in moderation. If you have allergies, consult a doctor before consuming.

