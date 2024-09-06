Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Check out these 7 easy, beautiful ideas to decorate your home this festival

    7 Easy Rangoli Design for Hartalika Teej: Decorate your courtyard with beautiful rangoli designs this Hartalika Teej. Find designs of Shivling, Belpatra, swing, and more

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Tree and Swing Rangoli Design

    On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can decorate your courtyard with rangoli by making a tree and a swing on it. Make a Shivling below, keep the ingredients of Suhag and write Hartalika Teej in white color

    article_image2

    Woman on Swing Rangoli Design

    On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can also make this type of unique rangoli. In which a woman is seen swinging on a branch of a tree

    article_image3

    Lotus Flower Rangoli Design

    This type of lotus flower rangoli will also look very beautiful in the courtyard of the house on the occasion of Hartalika Teej, in which a round design of leaves has also been given by making a round on the side

    article_image4

    Belpatra and Shivling Rangoli

    On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, you can make a Belpatra and give a design of Shivling on top and also make a half moon above

    article_image5

    Flower Rangoli with Shivling

    You can also make flower rangoli by making such a Shivling with the help of red roses and white flowers near the temple or in the courtyard of the house

    article_image6

    Round Rangoli Design for Teej

    Round shape rangoli also looks very beautiful in the courtyard of the house. Make a circle of red color, write Om in the middle with white color and make designs with different colors on the sides and make rangoli on Hartalika Teej

    article_image7

    Leaf Design Rangoli for Teej

    This type of leaf design rangoli will also look very beautiful. In which a big green leaf has been made and a design of leaves has been given in it with the help of an earbud. A lamp is kept in the middle and colorful flowers are made on the sides

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery RBA

    Understanding Heart Valve Disease: Symptoms, diagnosis, and life after valve replacement surgery

    Intermittent Fasting: Know how it works, understand benefits and strategies to lose weight RBA

    Intermittent Fasting: Know how it works, understand benefits and strategies to lose weight

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Recent Stories

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema dmn

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema

    Big snub to Elon Musk: TIME drops Tesla CEO from most influential figures in artificial intelligence list gcw

    Big snub to Elon Musk: TIME drops Tesla CEO from most influential figures in artificial intelligence list

    Bengaluru BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines vkp

    Bengaluru: BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines

    Don't Ignore These Signs: Early Symptoms of Diabetes anr

    Don't Ignore These Signs: Know Early Symptoms of Diabetes

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 6 things you should not offer Lord Ganesha gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 6 things you should not offer Lord Ganesha

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon