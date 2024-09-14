Harpy Eagles to Falcons: 6 dangerous birds in the world that can prey on humans

We all know that humans eat birds. Meat from certain types of birds is sold in the market under the name of poultry. But have you ever heard of birds that eat humans? Yes, it's true. Some birds can kill and eat humans. Let's learn about some such dangerous birds.

Harpy Eagles:

Harpy Eagle is recognized as the largest and most powerful eagle in the world. Its height is 86 cm. i.e. about 3 feet. The wingspan alone is 2 meters, which is about 6.5 feet. The body of the Harpy Eagle is very strong. Its claws are very strong. They are also very sharp. With their help, they can even catch and carry large animals. They are found in Central and South America. Harpy Eagles mainly eat sloths, monkeys, and other small animals. They can also kill and eat large animals if necessary. They live in dense forests. They live and hunt silently in trees. These birds live for about 25 to 35 years.



Lammergeier The Lammergeier is also known as the Bearded Vulture. It is found in southern Europe, Africa, the Himalayas, and Central Asia. It mainly lives in mountainous areas, especially at altitudes of 1,000 to 4,000 meters. The Lammergeier is a huge vulture bird. It is 94 to 125 centimetres (3-4 feet) long. Its wingspan ranges from 2.3 to 2.8 meters (7.5 - 9.2 feet). This bird looks unique compared to other vultures. The Lammergeier mainly eats bones. Its teeth are very strong. They lay one or two eggs annually from the age of 5 to 7 years.

Andean Condor Andean Condors are mainly found in the Andes Mountains and the west coast of South America. They are recognized as the largest flying bird in the world. Its wingspan is about 3 meters, which means 10 feet. The average weight of an Andean Condor is 11 to 15 kg. Males are heavier than females. The Andean Condor is a scavenger, meaning it eats carrion. Especially after animals and birds die, it eats their bodies. They mostly prefer to live in groups. After eating, they sleep on the mountains for a long time. They live for about 50 years.

African Crowned Eagle

The African Crowned Eagle is mainly found in sub-Saharan Africa. It lives in dense rainforests, forest areas, and mountainous areas. The African Crowned Eagle is one of the largest and most powerful eagles. This bird is about 80 to 90 centimeters (2.6 to 3 feet) tall. Their wingspan is about 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6.5 feet). It hunts using its rounded wings, long tail, and sharp claws as weapons. They mainly prey on sloth monkeys, small deer, duikers, and sometimes even small children and large animals.



Golden Eagle

Golden Eagles are found in mountainous regions and forests of North America, Europe, Asia, and North Africa. They are quite large and powerful. Their wingspan ranges from 1.8 to 2.3 meters (6 to 7.5 feet). The average length is 66 to 102 centimeters. The weight is about 3 to 6.5 kg. Their eyes are very sharp. They are pink and yellow. The Golden Eagle has large, strong claws that help it hunt. Golden Eagles' diet consists of animals, birds, and sometimes large animals and owls. They live for 15 to 20 years.

Falcon

Falcons are found in South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. They can be seen mainly in rocky hills, forests, plains, and even urban areas.

Their length is about 34 to 58 centimeters. The wingspan of falcons is about 74 to 120 centimeters. The weight ranges from 300 to 1,500 grams. Falcons have a sharp beak and powerful claws. Their wings are slightly thin. This allows them to fly fast. Their strong eyes can spot prey from a distance. They mainly eat small birds, ants, animals, and carrion. It also preys on sparrows and small birds. Sometimes they can also hunt large animals. They can attack at a speed of about 390 km.

Latest Videos