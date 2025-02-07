Happy Rose Day 2025: 10 Romantic quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status you can share with your loved ones

Rose Day 2025: Here are 10 Romantic quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages you can send your loved ones THIS Rose Day

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

February 7th marks the begining of the much awaited Rose Day. Here are 10 romantic quotes, WhatsApp status, messages that you can send your loved ones this first day of the Valentine's Week

article_image2

Love is like a rose. It looks beautiful on the outside but there’s always some thorns which you have to handle with care

article_image3

Wish your beloved with this quote- You are the rose that makes my life beautiful and fragrant. Happy Rose Day, my love

article_image4

Romantic Quote - Just like a rose fills the air with fragrance, you have filled my life with love and happiness

article_image5

Romantic Quote to share with loved ones-  A rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart

article_image6

WhatsApp & Facebook Status for Rose Day

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. Happy Rose Day

article_image7

Sending you a bunch of roses with all my love. May this Rose Day bring lots of happiness and romance into our lives

You are the most beautiful rose in my life, spreading fragrance of love and joy. Happy Rose Day

article_image8

Let this Rose Day remind you of my undying love for you. You are my forever bloom

Just like a fresh rose, our love is precious and timeless. Happy Rose Day, my sweetheart

