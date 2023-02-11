Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

Valentine's Day is often observed by passionate couples. Beginning with Rose Day, the week continues with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and concludes with the most significant day of the year, Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Week has arrived, and love is in the air. Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week, when couples make unbreakable promises to each other, promising and professing their love and dedication for life. So, on this Promise Day, we have some meaningful greetings, thoughts, and quotes for you to share with your loved ones to show them your unconditional love.



Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes and Messages I will never let you go. Happy Promise Day!

I promise that I never leave you, always be with you and make your life beautiful.

I promise that you will be my only face and soul, you will be my heart without whom I could not live.

More than moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.

Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

Love is the happiness of today, and promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life. Happy Promise Day!

I promise to treat you like a queen, because you are one. Happy Promise Day, beloved.

I can’t imagine a life without you in it,

I want to grow old with you,

Let’s spend the rest of our lives together.

Happy Promise Day 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Status I promise to make you smile everywhere and every day. I promise to be with you forever and always. Happy Promise Day!

Love is the happiness of today, and promise of tomorrow, so this warm note comes to you, to say that live life with a heart full of love. Happy Promise Day!

My Dear sweet love, I promise you that, I would always love you from my heart, Without ego, without intention, And care you without expectations. Happy Promise Day!

Genuine promises are the key to success and success is brimming with promises till one gets it and then it appears like a home from which the winged creature has flown. Happy Promise Day!

Oh, my dearest of dears, Promises vary from person to person, But I would be there forever for you, Hold my hand so that we together go a long distance. Happy Promise Day!

It's a Promise if at any point in time, life is like a flame in the wind then I'll cover you with my arms. So that all pain is mine and all light is yours.

I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!

Promises make the relationship stronger. They show how much you can do for your love.

We are connected with eternal love.

Let us stay together in this world and in heaven.



We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise.

“Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust!

You will always be the answer, when somebody asks me what I’m thinking about.

True love always demands true promises and promises when fulfiled make life feel like heaven. I will always fulfil the promise I made to you my love. I promise.

I will love you more and more with every beat of my heart. After years of togetherness, this is my solemn vow for you, my love.

