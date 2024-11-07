Happy Chhath Puja 2024 wishes, SMS, greetings, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Send your loved ones these special wishes, greetings, status, messages, and images. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, is full of varied customs. The third day, known as Chhath, is the primary day since it comes on the sixth day of the month of Kartika.



Happy Chhath Puja 2024: The four-day auspicious festival of Chhath Puja starts on November 5. The event honours Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. During the festivities, devotees endure hard fasts from sunrise to sunset. If you and your family are celebrating the event, we have compiled a list of special wishes and greetings for you to share with your loved ones.

It is mostly seen in Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring Nepal. It entails fasting for a lengthy period without water and making gifts to Usha and Pratyusha, as well as the rising and setting sun, while standing in water.



The celebration is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi. This year's event is scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024.



Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes

May Lord Surya bless you and your loved ones with happiness and prosperity on the special occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones. Let's pray that Chhathi Maiya bless us all today and always. Let's pray to the Sun God to shine his blessings on our lives and bless our homes with happiness and prosperity. May all your wishes and heart's desires come true on this blessed occasion of Chhath Puja.

May the divine rays of the Sun bring you abundant joy and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja 2024!



On this sacred festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with happiness, success, and harmony. Happy Chhath Puja!



As you bow in devotion to the Sun God, may all your wishes come true. Have a blissful and joyous Chhath Puja!



May the light of Chhath Puja bring peace and warmth into your life and fill it with hope. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones!

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Messages

Let’s celebrate the divine festival of Chhath with dedication and faith. May the blessings of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya bring joy and health to your family. As we worship the rising and setting sun, may our lives be blessed with energy and positivity. Happy Chhath Puja to all! May the pious festival of Chhath remove all darkness from your life and fill it with health and happiness. Chhath Puja greetings to you and your family. This Chhath Puja, may you be blessed with success, happiness, and good fortune. Let the spirit of this festival shine in your life forever. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of fortune and success for you. Happy Chhath Puja. May the wishes you make this day also be blessed by the Sun God and come true. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones. I hope your lives are blessed by Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Greetings to loved ones Happy Chhath Puja. May the divine blessings of the Sun God light up your path and fill your heart with joy. On this Chhath, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with blessings. Wishing you and your family a wonderful Chhath Puja. Let’s celebrate the strength of nature and the beauty of May this Chhath Puja fill your life with happiness and your heart with peace. Happy Chhath to all. Sending you warm wishes on Chhath Puja! May your prayers be fulfilled and your life be filled with happiness and peace. Happy Chhath Puja to my friends and family! I hope all your desires come true. Let’s come together to celebrate the beauty of nature and the blessings that surround us. Enjoy the festivities!

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook status May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your life with light and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2024! Grateful for the blessings of the Sun God. Wishing everyone peace and prosperity this Chhath Puja. Devotion, gratitude, and hope – Chhath Puja is a celebration of all things beautiful. Happy Chhath Puja! Let’s welcome the Sun God with open hearts, and thank him for his blessings. Wishing you a joyful Chhath Puja. On this auspicious Chhath Puja, may our prayers be answered, and our lives be filled with hope and peace. Happy Chhath

Puja! Chhath Puja isn’t just a festival; it’s a celebration of our connection with nature and the divine. May you all be blessed! From my family to yours, wishing you a blessed and prosperous Chhath Puja. May your devotion bring you peace and happiness. Let’s honour the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya this Chhath Puja with faith, hope, and love in our hearts. Happy Chhath Puja to everyone!

As we gather to worship the Sun and celebrate Chhath, may our hearts be filled with peace and happiness. I hope Lord Surya's blessings fill up your life and home today. Happy Chhath to all. Celebrating the beauty of nature and the blessings of the Sun God this Chhath Puja. This Chhath, let’s immerse ourselves in gratitude and devotion. Happy Chhath Puja to everyone As we offer our prayers to the Sun and the waters, let’s embrace the spirit of togetherness this Chhath Puja. On this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, may your life shine as bright as the sun.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with hope, love, and beautiful moments with family and friends. This is the time for reflection, gratitude, and connection with nature. Wishing you all a blessed festival. This Chhath, let’s immerse ourselves in gratitude and devotion. Happy Chhath Puja to everyone. As we gather to worship the Sun, may our hearts be filled with peace and happiness.

