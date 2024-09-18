Hair growth to premature graying: Effective ways to use ghee for hair problems

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair loss and premature graying are common problems. Here are some special tips to solve these problems.

     

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Some people follow regular home remedies for hair care, while others use commercially available products. Similarly, some people go for parlor treatments.

    Now follow home remedies to take care of your hair or to get rid of hair problems. There is a product that is used daily. Use it for hair care. This will provide quick relief from the problem.

    Many people have lost their hair shine due to pollution. Use a homemade pack. Mix 1 spoon of ghee with 1 spoon of coconut oil. Apply it on hair. Wash off after a while.

    Many people suffer from premature graying. Take a little ghee at least once a week and heat it lightly. Massage with this ghee.

    Many people suffer from the problem of hair loss. Mix 1 spoon of ghee with 1 spoon of coconut oil once a week. Massage it on your hair. You will get benefits.

    You can use ghee to soften hair and retain moisture in the hair. It contains fatty acids. Applying it on the hair will make the hair soft.

    You can make a pack by mixing ghee with amla juice. Cut the amla into pieces. Blend it and extract the juice. Mix ghee with it. Applying it on hair will be beneficial.

    You can make a pack by mixing ghee with onion juice. Cut the onion into pieces. Blend it and extract the juice. Mix ghee with it. Applying it on hair will be beneficial.

    You can make a pack with ghee, almond oil and lemon. Take ghee in a bowl and mix almond oil and lemon juice to make a pack. Using it once a week will cure all hair problems.

    Make a pack with ghee and olive oil. Take ghee in a bowl and mix olive oil to make a pack. Using it once a week will cure all hair problems.

    Make a pack with ghee and castor oil. Take ghee in a bowl and mix an equal amount of castor oil to make a pack. Using the pack will cure all problems.

    Make a pack with ghee and honey. Take ghee in a bowl and mix honey to make a pack. Using it once a week will be beneficial.

