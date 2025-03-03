Goat vs Lamb: What's the difference in mutton and which is healthier?

As soon as Sunday arrives, it's almost guaranteed that mutton is cooked in many homes. Now that bird flu news is spreading, mutton sales are up instead of chicken. But mutton includes both goat and lamb meat. Even though they look similar, there are some differences between the two. So, what are the differences between goat and lamb meat? Let's find out which is better for your health now...

Goat Meat: Goat meat is called lean meat. It has less fat. Goat meat is high in protein. Because it has less fat, there is less chance of heart-related problems. Goat meat is also high in iron. It is very useful for those suffering from anemia. But goat meat is a bit tough. It takes longer to cook.

Mutton

Lamb Meat: Lamb meat has more fat compared to goat meat. Therefore, it is better for people with heart-related problems, those who have had a heart stroke, or those who have had a stent placed to stay away from lamb meat. When it comes to protein, both have equal amounts of protein. Lamb meat has less iron compared to goat meat. Lamb meat is very smooth. It cooks quickly. Lamb meat can be said to be the best option for those with digestive problems.

Mutton

Which is better between the two? According to health, goat meat is the best option compared to lamb meat. Goat meat has less fat and more iron. But according to taste, some people think lamb meat is the best option. It also cooks quickly. It is better to eat goat meat for those who have heart-related problems and want to keep cholesterol under control. Note: The above mentioned information is only for primary information. It is better to get a doctor's advice regarding health.

