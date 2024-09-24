Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ginger Tea: Understanding the risks of consuming on an empty stomach

    Ginger Tea Side Effects: This article explores the potential problems associated with drinking ginger tea on an empty stomach in the morning.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Generally, most people have the habit of drinking tea as soon as they wake up in the morning. In such an environment, many people prefer to drink ginger tea. Ginger tea stimulates digestive problems and keeps the body refreshed.

    But, did you know that drinking too much ginger tea, especially on an empty stomach in the morning, can cause various problems in the body? Let's see here what kind of problems can occur if you drink ginger tea on an empty stomach in the morning.

    Stomach problems: Drinking too much ginger tea every morning can cause gas, diarrhea and other problems in the stomach.

    Hair loss: Drinking too much ginger tea every morning can cause hair loss. Because it contains ginsaral. Because it is harmful to hair.

    Difficulty sleeping: Consuming excessive amounts of ginger tea daily may lead to insomnia. The stimulating properties of ginger can interfere with your ability to relax, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

    Dizziness: Drinking too much ginger tea daily can cause fatigue in the body. This can lead to weakness and dizziness.

     

    Heartburn: Drinking excessive ginger tea on an empty stomach each morning can lead to heartburn and increased acidity. This can create discomfort, burning sensations, and digestive issues, making it important to moderate your intake for better digestive health.

     

    Blood pressure problem: People with blood pressure problems should not drink ginger tea. Similarly, people with normal blood pressure should drink ginger tea in moderation. Drinking too much can cause blood pressure problems.

