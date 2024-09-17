Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get rid of dandruff in just ONE wash: Try these effective home remedies

    Many people suffer from dandruff, which can lead to hair loss and itching. This article explores effective home remedies to eliminate dandruff and maintain a healthy scalp.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Dandruff is a common hair problem affecting nearly 50% of the global population at some point in their lives.

    While dandruff may seem like a minor issue, it can cause significant hair fall. Although numerous products claim to reduce dandruff, their effectiveness is often limited. This article explores effective home remedies to combat dandruff.

    Tea tree oil possesses numerous medicinal properties, particularly beneficial for the skin. Its antimicrobial and antifungal properties effectively combat dandruff, acting as a natural remedy for fungal skin infections.

    Coconut oil offers multiple benefits for hair, promoting hair growth and combating dandruff. It acts as a multi-tasking agent for the scalp, providing hydration, reducing inflammation, and improving the scalp's microbiome. Coconut oil's natural antimicrobial properties help control dandruff-causing fungi. Apply coconut oil to the scalp two hours before showering for optimal results.

    Aloe vera is highly effective in eliminating dandruff and treating various skin conditions. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties effectively combat dandruff-causing fungi, reducing inflammation. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the scalp for best results.

    Stress can indirectly contribute to dandruff by weakening the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight dandruff-causing fungal infections. Manage stress through yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to improve both mental and scalp health.

    Apple cider vinegar's acidity helps remove dead skin cells and treat fungal infections, balancing the scalp's pH. Mix a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with shampoo or combine it with water or essential oils for a hair rinse.

